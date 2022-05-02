2023: Situating the Peter Obi phenomenon

A particular trend ran through the inaugural addresses of Presidents John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama of the United States of America (USA) and Nelson Mandela of South Africa.

They resonated with hope and demands on the citizens to keep faith with their nations, even in the face of odds.

The three assumed offices at momentous periods in their countries’ histories. On January 20, 1961, when Kennedy was inaugurated as the 35th US President, the world was reeling under the uncertainties of the Cold War between the East and the West. Obama came on board at a time America was going through obvious economic challenges. Mandela’s election signalled the end of apartheid regime in South Africa.

The three thus faced the challenges of galvanizing their people and focusing them on the path of building greater societies. It was on that basis that Kennedy made what many consider to be the most memorable and enduring call on all Americans to commit themselves to service and sacrifice: “And so, my fellow Americans ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.”

Obama followed suit 48 years later, when on January 20, 2009, he called on Americans to unite and look towards their common national heritage as a guide for facing the challenges of the future, declaring,

“The time has come to reaffirm our enduring spirit; to choose our better history; to carry forward that precious gift, that noble idea passed on from generation to generation: the God-given promise that all are equal, all are free, and all deserve a chance to pursue their full measure of happiness.”

Mandela brought the message nearer home on his inauguration in 1994, when he assured South Africans that the worst was over. He said; “We have triumphed in the effort to implant hope in the breasts of millions of our people.

We enter into a covenant that we shall build the society in which all South Africans, both black and white, will be able to walk tall, without any fear in their hearts, assured of their inalienable right to human dignity – a rainbow nation at peace with itself and the world”.

These were leaders speaking to their people, urging them to close ranks in rebuilding their countries. Nigeria is in such a dire situation, presently.

With spiralling security challenges in all parts of the country, deplorable infrastructure base, widening corruption index, crippling economic uncertainties occasioned in youth unemployment, dwindling fortunes of the national currency and debilitating poverty among the people, Nigeria is without doubt, on a sorry curve.

The copious absence of disciplined leadership class to steer the ship of state on the right course, makes the situation more worrisome. The signs, as they say, are not encouraging.

But former Anambra State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi has stepped forward, literally baring his chest to take the bullets in fixing the broken segments of the country.

In 2003 when he took similar steps in Anambra, moving against an incumbent, Dr. Chinweoke Mbadinuju, with his phenomenal question –“Is Anambra cursed or are we the cause?” Many considered him running against the tide of established political culture. But he dared and the people listened to him. Eight years later, Obi left a record that continues to blossom in many parts of the country.

From a piteous position of 26th in Nigeria’s educational ranking, Anambra was taken to the first position. Kidnapping which had driven the indigenes out of the state was tamed.

Apart from not owing the workers, contractors or any person or group that had financial dealings with the state, he bequeathed to his successor money to pay three months’ salaries, run schools for a year and start more projects.

To cap it, he left in savings, N75 billion ($156 million, and the rest in naira) with documents to prove the same. He is asking his party men and women to give him the opportunity of flying the PDP flag in the 2023 presidential election, and replicate such feats at the national level.

But even in his patriotic desire to reposition the country, Obi is not oblivious of the task ahead. The system, he admits, is broken but can be fixed.

