2023: SMBLF commends Buhari, Northern govs for zoning APC ticket to South

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum on Sunday has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, the Northern governors and political leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for their support for zoning the 2023 presidential ticket to the South.

SMBLF said that the decision of the APC Northern leaders to back the emergence of a presidential candidate of the party from the Southern part of the country was a remarkable development and fetches huge relief to well-meaning Nigerians, from the needless political theatrics.

In a statement by SMBLF on Sunday and signed by Edwin Kiagbodo Clark, Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere, Pogu Bitrus, President-General, Middle Belt Forum, George Obiozor, President-General, Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, the statement reads in part: “We totally endorse the conclusions of the APC governors and political leaders from the northern states of Nigeria after their meeting yesterday (Saturday) that after eight years of Northern presidency under President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections should come from the Southern states of Nigeria in the interest of building a stronger, more united and more progressive country. This is in tandem with our long-held position on the rotation of the presidency, and deserves commendation.

“Just when the nation’s future and political fortunes were looking dimmest, with all sorts of appalling shenanigans, the President and the Northern APC governors, have provided a glimmer of hope indicating that some of our politicians still cherish the oneness of Nigeria beyond parochial, political reparations. And despite certain reservations, this decision has occasioned a level of optimism that perhaps all hope is not yet lost for the country.”

 

