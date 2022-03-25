2023: SMBLF lambasts Atiku, Tambuwal over zoning

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF), comprising Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Middle Belt Forum and Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has lambasted former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, over the position the duo have taken on zoning and power shift to Southern Nigeria in 2023 The forum said that zoning of political offices, particularly the presidency of the country is the best way to promote peace, unity and progress of the country.

It recalled that the governors and key stakeholders in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from the South have been clamouring for power shift in the interest of fairness, equity and justice in the power equation of the country. The forum expressed reservations about the recent utterances of certain northern politicians, including Atiku Abubakar and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, on the issue of zoning, describing them as most disappointing. According to the group, Atiku’s argument that the APC has a moral obligation to zone the presidency but that the PDP does not, was not only self serving and illogical but a sign of arrogance and desperation. The group added: “The PDP as a political party had always adhered to the principle of zoning since its formation. In 1998, the PDP zoned its presidential ticket to the South and the Chairmanship to the North, and Chief Solomon Lar from Plateau State became the pioneer National Chairman of the party.

