2023: Sokoto INEC receives 3,991 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System

The Independent National Commission (INEC), Sokoto State, says it received 3,991 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)in September.

AdministrativeSecretaryHauwa Aliyu Kangiwa said the BVAS system will be configured and assigned toeachandeverypollingunitacross the 23 local government areas.

Kangiwa disclosed this during a stakeholders’ forum meeting on the commission’s level of preparedness for the 2023 general election in Sokoto on Monday.

Commenting on the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), the secretary said the office has 124,963 uncollected voters’ cards, with 23,483 already collected by their owners. She said they had embarked on Campaign Finance Tracking and Monitoring.

