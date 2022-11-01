News

2023: Sokoto INEC receives 3,991 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi SOKOTO Comments Off on 2023: Sokoto INEC receives 3,991 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System

The Independent National Commission (INEC), Sokoto State, says it received 3,991 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS)in September.

AdministrativeSecretaryHauwa Aliyu Kangiwa said the BVAS system will be configured and assigned toeachandeverypollingunitacross the 23 local government areas.

Kangiwa disclosed this during a stakeholders’ forum meeting on the commission’s level of preparedness for the 2023 general election in Sokoto on Monday.

Commenting on the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), the secretary said the office has 124,963 uncollected voters’ cards, with 23,483 already collected by their owners. She said they had embarked on Campaign Finance Tracking and Monitoring.

But counsel for the PDP Alex Izinyon (SAN) objected to the tendering of the documents on the ground that it ran afoul of Paragraph 3 of the pre-hearing report which indicated that list of witnesses should be filed 24 hours to the hearing.

He argued that since the petitioners had allegedly disobeyed the tribunal’s order, the petition should be dismissed as the consequence of the action.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Chances of president of Igbo extraction getting slimmer –Imo APC Chair

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi and Okey Maduforo

Anambra APC/ PDP chairmen express optimism   The Chairman of the Imo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Daniel Nwafor, has said that the South-East must be united across party lines, to be able to produce a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, come 2023.   Nwafor made the assertion while answering questions […]
News

Cross River Health Commissioner canvases holistic approach to end mother to child transmission of HIV

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Key stakeholders in the health sector met in Abuja to deliberate on viable ways to reduce the transmission of HIV AIDS from mother to child. In Nigeria there is urgent need to achieve HIV epidemic control. One of every 7 children infected in the world is in Nigeria and 2/3 will not receive treatment. 90% […]
News

N’Delta leaders: Amnesty programme to end after full integration of beneficiaries

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Dixon Milland Dikio (rtd), yesterday, held a crucial meeting in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, with critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta on the future of the programme. The stakeholders agreed that the PAP could have a terminal date after the full integration of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica