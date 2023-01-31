Politics

2023: Sokoto stands still for Atiku

The caliphate city was agog on Tuesday, as thousands of supporters, thronged the Giginya Memorial Stadium to receive the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign train, as the day marked the turn of Sokoto State to host the party’s presidential campaign.
At the occasion, the PDP governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar FCNA, (Mallam Ubandoman Sokoto) in his remarks expressed his overwhelming appreciation to the people of the state for converging in large numbers to grace the important event.
“We are indeed very grateful to Almighty Allah for this day. We do not have enough words to express our gratitude to our people of Sokoto State – the seat of the Caliphate,” he said.
He said the display of unflinching solidarity and support as reflected in the mammoth crowd at the campaign was an apparent confirmation that the people in the state were displeased with the maladministration of the APC government in the country.
Mallam Ubandoma, however, pointed out that the large number of people at the campaign also signified a staggering satisfaction of the people with the performance of the present PDP administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.
Umar told the gathering that their support for Atiku Abubakar if translated into votes would be a vote for change to supplant the change that had failed the nation.
Mallam Ubandoma was hopeful that on election day people will file out in large numbers to cast their votes for the PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar, and all other candidates of the party.

 

