2023: Sokoto’s Largest Political Ward Assures PDP Guber Candidate of Victory

The Sokoto State Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) governorship candidate, Mallam Saidu Umar (Mallam Ubandoma Sokoto) has received a massive endorsement from residents of the largest ward in the state, ‘Waziri B ward’.

Umar, who was in the area on Sunday for a book launch organised by the Waziri B Youth Solidarity for Ubandoma/Sagir Door 2 Door Campaign, was received by cheering residents who trooped out enmasse as his motorcade drove along the precincts of Bazzah to the heart of the contiguous Gidadawa area.

Basking in the euphoria of the rousing welcome, Umar stated that he was not surprised by the spontaneous turnout of people, because historically Waziri B ward was well known to always identify with the good side of politics in the state.

He assured residents that Sokoto State under his watch if given the mandate, will consolidates on the gains of the present administration.

He reiterated that if voted into power, his administration would ensure that women and youths were carried along in different spheres of lives.

“Youth and women will be included in governance and party affairs. Women and youth will benefit through empowerment projects and skills acquisition programmes that will be initiated across the state,” he said.

On education, Mallam Ubandoma said his administration will continue with the feat recorded by the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal administration. He promised to invest more in the sector to meet the demands and needs of future generations.

He averred that the challenges were, God willing, surmountable as his joint ticket with Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa had all its takes to move Sokoto forward.

In their separate remarks: Hon Abdullahi Maigwandu said the mammoth crowd that came out to receive the PDP gubernatorial candidate was indicative of the overwhelming support the PDP enjoys in the area.

Hon Maigwandu, a party chieftain, who is also the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, promised that, God willing, the area will deliver its large chunk of votes to the PDP.

While making his points, the PDP Chairman in Sokoto North LG, Alh Bello Maikarfi, assured Mallam Ubandoma, and all the candidates of PDP at different levels that the Local Government will record landslide victory for the party in the 2023 elections by the grace of Almighty God.

Others at the book launch included the Secretary to the Sokoto State Government, Muhammad Mainasara Ahmad; Commissioner Ministry of Animal Health, Fisheries Development, Prof. Abdulkadir Usman Junaidu; Sokoto North Council Chairman, Mustapha Shehu Sokoto; member representing Sokoto North I, Buhari Yerima; Sokoto Central Zonal Secretary of PDP, Hon. Mustapha Lanas; Special Advisers to the governor, Hon. Aminu Ibrahim No Delay, and Nura Harande Mahe.

Also present were Ibrahim Bello Dan Haja, Alhaji Kasimu Ummarun Kwabo and Alhaji Shehu Lanas, among others.

