2023: Some governors’re instigating political violence –IGP

The Inspector- General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has said investigations revealed that some governors are behind the violence during campaign rallies. According to him, the governors use thugs and local security outfits to disrupt the campaigns of their opponents in their states, thereby denying them the right to freely participate in the electoral process.

He disclosed this at a meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), parties and other electoral stakeholders at Force Headquarters Abuja, yesterday. Baba, who did not reveal the identities of the governors, however, said about 52 cases of political violence have been recorded in 22 states since the beginning of the campaigns ahead of the 2023 election.

The police chief warned the politicians behind the political violence causing tensions in parts of the country to desist from the act, saying the force would be forced to go into action against them. New Telegraph reports that the convoy of the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the presidential poll Atiku Abubakar was attacked in Maiduguri last week by hoodlums. Baba said: “This meeting became expedient following a noticeable trend within the national political space which, if not promptly addressed could evolve into a potent threat to not just our national security but the electoral process. “Drawing from the experiences of the past, electoral violence both in the process leading to an election as well as the fallout of elections has always constituted the most dangerous threat to our democracy.

“Political violence manifests in three forms. First is violence that is targeted at the personnel and assets of INEC as recently witnessed in Ogun and Osun states. The second form of political violence manifests in the form of inter-party intolerance and violence which often become particularly pronounced during campaigns, elections, and post-elections phases. “It is on record that not less than 52 cases of such politically motivated, intra, and inter-party violence has been recorded across 22 states since the official commencement of campaigns for the 2023 general election on September 28.

“The last form of politi-cal violence relates to the conduct of some governors who manifest traits of political intolerance which often inflame political tension. In this regard, we have been receiving reports of some governors who encourage political thugs and sub-national security outfits under their control to disrupt seamless and statutorily guaranteed campaign activities of parties or candidates with whom they hold opposing political views. “In so doing, they deploy their powers and influences to either prevent the mounting of campaign billboards or pull them down, while also denying political opponents of spaces to undertake their campaigns or peaceful political congregations in contravention of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended).”

The IGP added: “Most of the recorded violent incidents or threats often result from political extremism, misinformation, intolerance, wrong political orientation, hate speech, incitement, and, most importantly, the desperation of strategic actors within the political field who often place their parochial political ambitions over and above national security interests and our nation’s stable democratic order.” He warned that those who arm thugs: “To advance an illegal act, including attacking innocent citizens for political purpose or attacking INEC assets and personnel, or any other critical infrastructure in the country, such persons and those orchestrating them stand the risk of being brought to justice for the specific crime associated with their conducts regardless of their political affiliation, status, or ambitions.”

