News

2023: South can’t blackmail us into ceding presidency – Ex-Buhari’s aide

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA Comment(0)

The North will not cede the presidency through intimidation, blackmail and coercionin2023, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila has said. Kawu was reacting to an interview granted to a national daily by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, saying any party that fields a northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election will lose. The former House of Representatives member said the North would only cede power to the South through negotiations, dialogue, consensus and understanding. According to him, politics anywhere in the world is a game of numbers, as such, either theNorthor Southcan useitsnumberstodecidewho the next President will be. Kawu recalled that during the 2015 and 2019 presidential election, Ngige and his geopolitical zone (South- East) did not contribute anything to the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The ex-House Deputy Minority Leader said: “I think the likes of Ngige should be placed where they belong. You cannot try to intimidate the North in the media. Politics everywhere in the world is a game of numbers, and those that have the numbers can decide who leads them. “I want to say without fear of contradiction that the North will not succumb to intimidation or blackmail of the likes of Ngige. The North can only cede power through peaceful negotiations and dialogue. Open confrontation will not give the South presidency. “Maybe one should refresh Ngige’s memory. We were all in this country when Goodluck Jonathan contested and won the presidential election in 2011, even when it was the turn of the North to complete the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s tenure. Did the world come to an end then? Certainly no. “So, nobody should try to bamboozle us today just because of the 2023 presidency. If the North wants to contest, I don’t think anybody can stop it through intimidation. Let this sink in the minds of Ngige and his co-travellers. “I also want to make it clear that I have a lot of respect for Ngige. I worked closely with him during the formation of the APC. But I felt it was important to make things clear on the issue of the 2023 presidency.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

ICPC, Finance Ministry move to reduce cost of governance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has requested the assistance of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to help in reducing the high cost of governance in the public sector. She said this at a Policy Dialogue on Corruption and Cost of Governance in Nigeria organised […]
News Top Stories

JTB, FIRS kick against NIPOST reform bill

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

The Joint Tax Board (JTB) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) have kicked against some aspects of the Nigerian Postal Commission bill, saying the bill, if passed in its current form, would empower the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) to encroach on their responsibilities and impose double taxation on Nigerians.   The opposition came at […]
News

GEJ Foundation calls on African leaders to safeguard democracy

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) has called on African leaders to safeguard democracy from further recession and attacks calling on those in government to deliver on the promises of good governance and prioritise free and credible elections. Wealth Dickson Ominabo, Communications Officer of the foundation in a statement on Wednesday in Yenagoa to mark this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica