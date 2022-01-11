2023: South can’t blackmail us into ceding presidency – Ex-Buhari’s aide

The North will not cede the presidency through intimidation, blackmail and coercionin2023, ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Suleiman Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila has said. Kawu was reacting to an interview granted to a national daily by the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige, saying any party that fields a northern candidate in the 2023 presidential election will lose. The former House of Representatives member said the North would only cede power to the South through negotiations, dialogue, consensus and understanding. According to him, politics anywhere in the world is a game of numbers, as such, either theNorthor Southcan useitsnumberstodecidewho the next President will be. Kawu recalled that during the 2015 and 2019 presidential election, Ngige and his geopolitical zone (South- East) did not contribute anything to the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The ex-House Deputy Minority Leader said: “I think the likes of Ngige should be placed where they belong. You cannot try to intimidate the North in the media. Politics everywhere in the world is a game of numbers, and those that have the numbers can decide who leads them. “I want to say without fear of contradiction that the North will not succumb to intimidation or blackmail of the likes of Ngige. The North can only cede power through peaceful negotiations and dialogue. Open confrontation will not give the South presidency. “Maybe one should refresh Ngige’s memory. We were all in this country when Goodluck Jonathan contested and won the presidential election in 2011, even when it was the turn of the North to complete the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s tenure. Did the world come to an end then? Certainly no. “So, nobody should try to bamboozle us today just because of the 2023 presidency. If the North wants to contest, I don’t think anybody can stop it through intimidation. Let this sink in the minds of Ngige and his co-travellers. “I also want to make it clear that I have a lot of respect for Ngige. I worked closely with him during the formation of the APC. But I felt it was important to make things clear on the issue of the 2023 presidency.”

