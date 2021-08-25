2023: South-East and the zoning debate

FELIX NWANERI reports on the quest by the people of the South-East to produce Nigeria’s next president in 2023 despite political maneuverings across the various political parties, other geopolitical zones and power blocs

Less than two years to the next general election, Nigeria’s political landscape is agog with permutations, especially as to which zone and even individual, who will occupy the coveted position of Office of the President.

On paper, power is expected to shift to the South in 2023 given the zoning arrangement between the country’s two geographical divides – North and South, which took effect from 1999.

However, indications are that the battle for the 2023 presidency may go beyond that if emerging developments in the polity are anything to go by. The North, for instance, seems not disposed to relinquishing power after Buhari.

Some northern political leaders are canvassing for their region to hold on to power beyond 2023. Their clamour was stemmed on the need for the North to hold on to power for at least another four years after Buhari’s eight years for the region to be at par with the South.

The present democratic dispensation is 21 years old and the power rotation arrangement, though not constitutional, has seen the South had the presidency for 13 years through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (South-West, 1999-2007) and Jonathan (South-South, 2010-2015), while the North would have been in power for 11 years by the time Buhari completes his second term in 2023 (2015-2023) as Umaru Yaar’Adua, who succeeded Obasanjo in 2007, passed on barely three years in office.

The plot by the North started like a pun, but is fast gaining the support of most political leaders from the region. Some have even made a case for the abandonment of the zoning arrangement, not only for the Office of President, but for other political offices as currently obtainable in the country. But most political leaders in the South are insisting that an end to rotational presidency at this point in Nigeria’s history will not be in the interest of the country.

According to them, Nigeria’s unity is presently under threat over rising insecurity, so abolishing zoning might lead to civil and constitutional crisis, which may aggravate the issues on ground.

While the list of political gladiators across the various geopolitical zones jostling to succeed Buhari keeps growing by the day, the Igbo of South- East Nigeria are insisting that 2023 is the time for one of their own to lead the country.

They predicate their quest on the principle of equity and fairness. According to them, besides Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, who was a ceremonial president (1963-1966) and Major General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, who was military head of state between January 16 and July 29, 1966 (six months), no Igbo has led Africa’s most populous nation in the last 50 years.

This and other perceived imbalances in the system, advocates of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction say, have left the people of the South-East to continue to cry marginalisation.

They, particularly, pointed out that the zone, has over the years, insisted on an additional state to bring them at par with other zones of the country, with no one listening to them.

The South-East has five states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, while the South-South, South-West, North Central and North-East have six states each.

The North-West tops the chart with seven states. No doubt, the clamour for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction had always gained momentum every election year since 1999, but the questions most analysts do ask against this backdrop are: How feasible is Igbo presidency and why has previous demands not translated to reality?

The closest the Igbo have come to making it to power was the failed bid by former Vice-President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme (now late) for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the build-up to the 1999 elections.

It would be recalled that Ekwueme had rallied likeminded politicians and statesmen under the auspices of G-34 to stand up against the dictatorship of the then Head of State, General Sani Abacha, at a time most of his contemporaries scrambled to curry the favour of the junta.

The former vice-[resident led the group to speak up for democracy and served the military a red card in 1998.

That singular effort is partly responsible for the democracy Nigerians are enjoying today.

However, if Ekwueme’s display of raw courage marked him out as a hero of democracy, his strength of conviction, undying belief in party supremacy and the principle of politics without bitterness came to the fore at the Jos presidential primary election of the PDP he helped to form.

He had been tipped to emerge the party’s flag bearer for the 1999 presidential poll, but a last minute political horse-trading denied him the ticket. He was defeated by Obasanjo (a former Head State), who was not anywhere in the calculation before then.

Obasanjo, who had just been freed from jail after being linked to a phantom coup against Abacha was drafted into the presidential race by a cliché of past and serving military top brass, who were bent on having their anointed emerge as president in the post-military era.

Besides the role played by the generals and PDP’s internal politics that led to the emergence of Obasanjo as the party’s standard bearer, the other two parties at that time, All Peoples Party (APP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD), entered into an alliance that the emergence of a former Minister of Finance, Chief Olu Falae, as their candidate.

The believe then was that allowing the South-West, where Obasanjo and Falae hail from to produce a successor to General Abdulsalami Abubakar would serve as a proper placation for the deep ethnic pride hurt by the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, won by a Yoruba son, Chief Moshood Abiola. Since the 1999 elections, the highest the Igbo have gotten from the dominant political parties was vice presidential tickets.

Though many Igbo sons have taken shots at the country’s number position in successive elections post-1999 but they did so under what many describe as “fringe parties” hence they made little or no impact at the polls.

While the insistence by some northern political leaders that their region takes another shot at the presidency after Buhari gains more support from most people across the region, there are some from the area and beyond, South-West and South-South inclusive, who are of the view that the South-East should be given the opportunity come 2023.

The intrigues ahead of the polls, notwithstanding, the apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, had persistently maintained that the South-East should produce the next president if there must be justice and fairness in the system.

The immediate past President General of the group as well as his successor, Chief John Nwodo and Prof. George Obiozor, had never failed to cease any opportunity to drum it that anybody who denies the fact that it is the turn of the Igbo to lead the country after Buhari is deliberately throwing the country into chaos.

To this end, the group is of the view that all the political parties should look in the direction of the South-East, while shopping for presidential candidates for the next general election.

“It is undoubtedly the turn of the Igbo to run for president in 2023. Anybody who denies this fact is deliberately throwing the country into chaos. It is incontestable and if there must be justice and fairness in the system, it must be the turn of the Igbo and we implore all political parties to take cognisance of this fact,” Ohanaeze has consistently maintained.

The questions over emerging political developments ahead of the 2023 presidential election are: Will the two major parties, APC and PDP zone their presidential tickets to the South-East given the conviction that they are the only possible platforms to power at the moment?

While politics is a game of the possible in which nothing is foreclosed, most analysts believe that the chance of the Igbo getting the presidential tickets of any of the two major parties hangs in the balance. Reasons for this are not farfetched. The ruling party has trifling structures in the South-East.

Against this backdrop, the belief in most political circle is that the ruling party, presently under the guidance of a caretaker committed headed by the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, is more likely to consider the South-West, where it has a strong base (five out of the six states) than the South-East if the plot by chieftains of the party of northern extraction fails and its leadership decides to zone the party’s 2023 presidential ticket to the South.

The same scenario might also play out for the South-East in the PDP. Though the leadership of the main opposition party has not officially declared its stand on the issue, the signs are clear that the party is set on fielding a northern presidential candidate for 2023, especially with the party’s 2019 candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, showing interest.

While it might be too early to draw conclusions on where the pendulum would swing to as regards the presidential tickets of the two leading political parties for the 2023 general election, some analysts, who weighed the options on ground are of the view that the best any of the two leading parties could offer the South-East is a vice presidential ticket but the question is: Will that be acceptable to Ndigbo?

