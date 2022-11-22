2023: South East group tackles Soludo over comments on Obi

A pan-Igbo sociopolitical pressure group, South East Revival Group (SERG), has called on the governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, to desist from attacking the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi and focus on delivering his campaign promises to the people of the state.

Reacting to comments credited to Soludo that Obi cannot win the 2023 presidential election, SERG said Soludo has proven that he has lost understanding of priorities and urged him to first take Anambra State to the Dubai status he has always promised the people during all his electioneering campaigns since he left office as governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, SERG enjoined Soludo to face his job of governing Anambra State and ensure that all his campaign promises to his people on “Soludo Solution” and his boast to turn Anambra State into a “Dubai” overnight, are fulfilled.

The group accused Soludo of taking his attacks on Obi to “a petty level,” saying: “We are shocked to read series of tweets from Governor Soludo making a case for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) even as an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governor.

Noting that this is not the first time predictions on Obi’s victory at elections came and failed, the group, said: “In the build up to the 2010 governorship election, the popular prediction was that Prof. Soludo as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would defeat Obi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). “In fact, most prominent Anambra people predicted that Obi won’t win a second tenure even before the governorship primary.

But on February 7, 2010, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Obi the winner of the 2010 Anambra State gubernatorial election, where he roundly defeated Soludo.

So, Governor Soludo knows that his predictions against Obi have never come to pass, not even his own election victory prediction in 2010. Stressing the need for the Anambra State governor to focus on the task befor him, SERG said that so far, Soludo has not been able to solve a single major problem of Anambra State since he assumed office.

“As a matter of fact, his administration has turned Anambra into one of the unsafe states in Nigeria going by recent security realities, including the consistent attacks on Soludo’s hometown. His approach to solving security problems in Anambra State has so far failed to yield any results. It has rather aggravated the security situation.”

The group said. On Soludo’s position that Obi will win the 2023 presidential election because he lacks requisite structures, SERG said: “This is not new but the Nigerian people, the poor, the oppressed and those facing security threats in Anambra State and across the country have in the past few months shown that they are the structures any politician needs to win in the 2023 general election.

“For us, the sudden outburst of Governor Soludo against Obi can only be explained as outright jealous, having seen the unimagined rising profile of the Labour Party presidential candidate. SERG believes that the opposition has hired the Anambra State governor to do some dirty political jobs from Obi’s home state in their effort to cause a crack in the ing in the entire South East.

“Nigerians must recall that ahead of the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Obi never enjoyed massive support from the South East.

The fact is that the current support being enjoyed by Obi in the region was spurred by people from outside Igbo land, like the Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere, whose leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, began the clamour for a president of Nigeria of South East extraction even before the presidential primary elections.

“The same was the case in the North with northern groups, including Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum (UNNYF), which its Director General, Dr. Ibrahim Bature, on March 21, told journalists during the group’s road walk in Minna, the Niger State capital, that Nigerians need to support an Igbo man for the presidency come 2023 for fairness and justice.

“Obi is running for the president of Nigeria, not the president of Igbos. So, to measure Obi’s presidential victory from the lens of Igbo votes like Governor Soludo is the most myopic political calculation. In any case, power belongs to God enjoyand He gives and takes away power from individuals at will and no individual can arrogate to himself the power to determine whom God has chosen to make the president of Nigeria in 2023.

“It is only God, through the votes of the Nigerian electorate that can decide who takes over from President Muhammadu Buhari. We therefore advise Governor Soludo to face the issues of governance, especially insecurity, and get working as the people will decide his fate in the next governorship election in Anambra State based on his fouryear score card.

“When has leaving a political party become an offence? Did Soludo not leave the PDP he if now advocating for to join APGA? Did Soludo not work against PDP in Anambra State in partnership with former Governor Willie Obiano to ensure that Obiano returned for a second tenure as the state governor against PDP candidate?

“Beyond mere jealousy, it is now very obvious that Governor Soludo has been purchased by the opponents of Peter Obi to work against the popular wish of Nigerians but he has failed, having lost a sense of priority,” SERG said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...