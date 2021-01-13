2023: South-East presidency’ll engender equity, justice – Moghalu

Anayo Ezugwu A former presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and former deputy governor of the Central Nigeria of Bank (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has said that the call for South-East presidency in 2023 has validity.

He said the South-East should be allowed to produce the next president of Nigeria.

Speaking during a television interview yesterday, Moghalu said a South-East presidency would engender equity and justice, because that was what had been lacking in Nigeria all these years.

He said since 1999, the president had been rotating formally or informally around the country and the South-East part of Nigeria had not had the opportunity to produce a president, but they voted for people from everywhere else.

According to him, “The South-East voted for Obasanjo in 1999, Yar’Adua in 2007, Jonathan in 2011 and some of them voted for Buhari in 2015. “I think Nigerians should see reason to vote for a candidate from the South-East, because there is a unique history at play.

And everybody knows what that is, there was a civil war in this country and General Yakubu Gowon came up with the idea of reconciliation, reconstruction and rehabilitation.

So, we need to put that whole thing to rest and make it very clear that nobody from any part of this country is being silently prevented from coming to the highest level of governance.

“So to that extent, the clamour for a president from the South-East has validity, but it should be a competent Nigerian president who happens to come from the South-East. That is the way I look at it.

We have seen that where the president comes from does not result in that part of the country doing well.

That is why I started by saying that the number one need should be competence. Nigerians need a competent president as its number one need, but there is also a factor of national healing and national stabilisation, because there are agitations that need to be addressed.

“Some people are feeling politically marginalised, some people are feeling that they are not having justice and equity within a country in which they are citizens.

That is also a valid feeling, but you cannot do that at the expense of competence. If you want to move the presidency to the South-East, look for the most competent South-East person that can be the President of Nigeria, that is my position,” he said.

