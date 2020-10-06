2023: South-East ready to go on their knees before other zones – Ezeife

Former Governor Chukwuemeka Ezeife of Anambra State yesterday said that the people of the South-East geo-political zone would go on their knees to beg other zones, if it becomes a condition to actualise their ambition to produce the next president in 2023.

Ezeife spoke in Awka during the launch of Global Movement for President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The project, which was initiated by one Kennedy Iyere, was to ensure an Igbo man emerges the next president of Nigeria.

The former governor regretted that the South-East remained the only zone to produce a president since the return of democratic rule in Nigeria.

He appealed to other geopolital zones to support the clamour for a president from the South-East in 2023 for fairness, equity and justice

