2023: South-South Govs: We’ll deliver votes to Atiku

Governors of the South South geopolitical zone have re-affirmed their absolute support for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. Speaking to journalists in Government House, Yenagoa shortly after a meeting of four of the South-South governors, which included Okowa (Delta State), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and Senator Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Okowa said the governors were determined to deliver their party in next year’s presidential election. He said the issues involving their party’s G-5 Governors led by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, were being addressed.

He assured that the PDP presidential candidate and the five other governors will meet soon. He said: “We believe that we are one family. There are still issues and they are being attended to. Very soon there will be a meeting between the presidential candidate with the G-5 Governors. “They are part of the family and we are not going to allow them go.

“So, obviously, everything is being put in place to reconcile all differences and move together as a family.” Also speaking, Governor Douye Diri described the South-South as a stronghold of the PDP, assuring that the party will emerge victorious at all levels in next year’s general election

 

