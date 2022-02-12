News Top Stories

2023: South West hopefuls woo Sanusi for North’s support –Sources

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

Ex-Emir to deploy influence as Tijjaniyya leader
Tension mounts in Kano over planned visit

Ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 presidential election, strong indications have emerged that presidential hopefuls from the South West geo-political zone, may have found deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as a “potent force” to get the endorsement of the North. A national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has since declared his ambition to run for president come 2023.

Apart from Tinubu, reports suggest that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), as well as Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, may be eyeing the presidency. It is, however, not clear who, among the aspirants from the zone, the ex-monarch will support. Impeccable sources, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph said, apart from his position as former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), he is allegedly expected to deploy his leadership of the Tijaniyya Movement in Nigeria, to influence massive support of the North for possible South West presidency.

This newspaper reports that there is seeming division in the Tijaniyya Movement, as a faction was said to have rejected the appointment of the foremost economist as leader of the Islamic Group. It was further gathered that, as an Old Boy of King’s College, Lagos, the expert in Risk Management, has highly- placed friends in the South West, who also went to the said alma mater. Sanusi, who has been residing in Lagos since his dethronement sometime in 2020, was recently quoted to have denied possible interest in the 2023 presidency, saying he was comfortable with his position as a religious leader.

“I can tell you that influential presidential hopefuls of South West extraction, are counting on ex-Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, to get the buy-in, and support of the North, ahead of the 2023 presidential poll. “He is expected to deploy his influence as a former CBN Governor, ex-Emir of Kano, and leader of the Tijaniyya Islamic Movement in Nigeria. “Largely, the presidential aspirants are banking on the economic and religious influence of the scholar, to get the buy-in of the North, which is considered as a deciding factor in next year’s General Elections.

“Don’t also forget the fact that the revered Islamic scholar has been living in Lagos since his dethronement by the Kano State Government. “You are also aware that as an Old Boy of the famous King’s College, Lagos, Sanusi has many highly-placed individuals from the South West region as fellow alumni”, the dependable source said. Meanwhile, tension is said to be mounting in Kano over alleged plan by the former CBN boss to visit the ancient city. Strategic stakeholders, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, feared possible threat to security and order, if the alleged planned visit happens.

One of the sources said: “The truth is that there is likely going to disturbance to public peace and order, if deposed Emir Sanusi visits Kano. “Don’t forget that following his dethronement as Emir of the revered Kano Emirate, a new monarch was duly appointed in the person of His Royal Highness (HRH), Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero. “There is the likelihood that Sanusi, who has continued to adorn the regalia of an emir, may appear so during the alleged planned visit to the ancient city.” Security sources said the law is clear, and will naturally apply at all times.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

OPC warns FG against fueling national crisis with electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has described President Muhammadu Buhari of being insensitive to the plights of Nigerians, saying the sudden increase in the electricity tariff which was not only inhuman but may fuel national crisis if not urgently redressed. While reiterating its commitment to true federalism predicatedonregionalism, the groupsaidNigeriawouldfind itdifficulttomakemeaningful progress with the 1999 […]
News

#EndSARS: Offensive weapons in wrong hands, Police warn Nigerians

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…     CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.  
News

FG renewable energy policy mere paperwork –Expert

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Nigerian Institute of Power Engineers (NIPE) has expressed disappointment over the implementation of the Federal Government policy on renewable energy, describing it as a mere paperwork. Uyo chapter Chairman of NIPE, Engr. Benedict Edenseting, made this known when he led other executive members on a visit to the Commissioner for Power and Petroleum Development […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica