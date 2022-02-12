2023: South West hopefuls woo Sanusi for North’s support –Sources

Ex-Emir to deploy influence as Tijjaniyya leader

Tension mounts in Kano over planned visit

Ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 presidential election, strong indications have emerged that presidential hopefuls from the South West geo-political zone, may have found deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as a “potent force” to get the endorsement of the North. A national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has since declared his ambition to run for president come 2023.

Apart from Tinubu, reports suggest that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), as well as Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, may be eyeing the presidency. It is, however, not clear who, among the aspirants from the zone, the ex-monarch will support. Impeccable sources, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph said, apart from his position as former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), he is allegedly expected to deploy his leadership of the Tijaniyya Movement in Nigeria, to influence massive support of the North for possible South West presidency.

This newspaper reports that there is seeming division in the Tijaniyya Movement, as a faction was said to have rejected the appointment of the foremost economist as leader of the Islamic Group. It was further gathered that, as an Old Boy of King’s College, Lagos, the expert in Risk Management, has highly- placed friends in the South West, who also went to the said alma mater. Sanusi, who has been residing in Lagos since his dethronement sometime in 2020, was recently quoted to have denied possible interest in the 2023 presidency, saying he was comfortable with his position as a religious leader.

“I can tell you that influential presidential hopefuls of South West extraction, are counting on ex-Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi 11, to get the buy-in, and support of the North, ahead of the 2023 presidential poll. “He is expected to deploy his influence as a former CBN Governor, ex-Emir of Kano, and leader of the Tijaniyya Islamic Movement in Nigeria. “Largely, the presidential aspirants are banking on the economic and religious influence of the scholar, to get the buy-in of the North, which is considered as a deciding factor in next year’s General Elections.

“Don’t also forget the fact that the revered Islamic scholar has been living in Lagos since his dethronement by the Kano State Government. “You are also aware that as an Old Boy of the famous King’s College, Lagos, Sanusi has many highly-placed individuals from the South West region as fellow alumni”, the dependable source said. Meanwhile, tension is said to be mounting in Kano over alleged plan by the former CBN boss to visit the ancient city. Strategic stakeholders, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, feared possible threat to security and order, if the alleged planned visit happens.

One of the sources said: “The truth is that there is likely going to disturbance to public peace and order, if deposed Emir Sanusi visits Kano. “Don’t forget that following his dethronement as Emir of the revered Kano Emirate, a new monarch was duly appointed in the person of His Royal Highness (HRH), Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero. “There is the likelihood that Sanusi, who has continued to adorn the regalia of an emir, may appear so during the alleged planned visit to the ancient city.” Security sources said the law is clear, and will naturally apply at all times.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...