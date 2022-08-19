News

2023: South West women leaders back Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders in all the six South West states have pledged their support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The South West Zonal Women Leader, Yetunde Adesanya, during the maiden meeting with the South West leaders in Abeokuta said the purpose of the gathering was to mobilise women to vote for Tinubu. Adesanya described Tinubu as a responsible father, reliable and dependable mentor, a worthy leader and a role model, urging women folks to work effectively and mobilise their children, husbands, parents, family and friends to vote for him. Lagos State Women Leader Jumoke Okoya- Thomas and her Osun State counterpart Kudirat Fakokunde said they had adopted a door-todoor mobilization to ensure people for Tinubu.

Speaking, Women Leaders in Oyo and Ekiti States, Alhaja Tinuade Adigun and Caroline Egunlosi respectively, enjoined APC women to work in harmony and be vigilant.

 

Our Reporters

News

…hails Archbishop Kaigama over Pallium honour by Pope

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja, Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Ayau Kaigama, on “conferral of the Pallium for the See of Abuja” by Pope Francis, which is in recognition of his dedication to promoting unity, peace and justice. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Mr. Femi […]
News

Customs seizes N1.12bn cannabis at Lagos creeks

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Western Marine Command, has seized cannabis valued at N1.12billion on Lagos creeks around Ere and Akere of Idiroko, Badagry, Abumbum- Ojo, Yekeme and high sea between July and September, 2021. The Acting Customs Area Controller of the Command, Deputy Comptroller, Enonche Ochiba, explained that the officers and men of Coastal and […]
News

Kwara plans health insurance scheme to capture 3.2m residents

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

The Kwara State Health Insurance Agency (KW-HIA) recently launched by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has put necessary machinery in motion to capture no fewer than 3.2 million residents in its database for the provision of healthcare services.   Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr. Olubumi Jetawo- Winter, who briefed journalists in Ilorin, yesterday, said the scheme […]

