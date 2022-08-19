2023: South West women leaders back Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders in all the six South West states have pledged their support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The South West Zonal Women Leader, Yetunde Adesanya, during the maiden meeting with the South West leaders in Abeokuta said the purpose of the gathering was to mobilise women to vote for Tinubu. Adesanya described Tinubu as a responsible father, reliable and dependable mentor, a worthy leader and a role model, urging women folks to work effectively and mobilise their children, husbands, parents, family and friends to vote for him. Lagos State Women Leader Jumoke Okoya- Thomas and her Osun State counterpart Kudirat Fakokunde said they had adopted a door-todoor mobilization to ensure people for Tinubu.

Speaking, Women Leaders in Oyo and Ekiti States, Alhaja Tinuade Adigun and Caroline Egunlosi respectively, enjoined APC women to work in harmony and be vigilant.

