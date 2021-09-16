2023: South-West youths endorse Bello for presidency

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, some youths in the South-West part of the country have endorsed the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as the next president of the country. The youths, who tagged themselves; “GYB2PYB Support Group” (Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello), said it was time for the youth to take over the mantle of leadership of the country. Speaking at a programme to announce the endorsement of Governor Bello in Lagos yesterday, the Director-General of the group, Mr Oladele John Nihi, said the youth were ready to support Yahaya Bello with their votes in 2023. Nihi said Bello was needed in the country to replicate what he had done on development, youth empowerment and security in Kogi State, in Nigeria. “We are here today to endorse Yahaya Bello as the next President of Nigeria in 2023. I want to encourage all Nigerian youths to give him their votes when the time comes,” he said.
Related Articles
Borno killing: Rejig security architecture, Atiku tells Buhari
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed shock over the killing of 43 rice farmers in Jere Local Government of Borno State and called for a rejig of the nation’s security architecture. Atiku made his position known in a message he posted on his Twitter handle, @Atiku. The presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples […]
Obaseki warns against mismanagement of public institutions
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday said his administration would ensure individuals found culpable in mismanaging public institutions are duly prosecuted and punished. The governor disclosed this after receiving Part Two of the report by the Commission of Inquiry set up to investigate activities of the College of Education, Igueben and Michael Imoudu […]
Masari meets Buhari, assures insecurity in North-West won’t degenerate
Katsina State Governor, Bello Masari, yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss the rising spate of banditry in the North-West, particularly in his native Katsina State. The governor, who spoke with State House Correspondents after the meeting, gave the assurance that the government would not allow the challenge of insecurity in the North-West degenerate […]
