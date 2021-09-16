News

2023: South-West youths endorse Bello for presidency

As the 2023 general election draws nearer, some youths in the South-West part of the country have endorsed the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as the next president of the country. The youths, who tagged themselves; “GYB2PYB Support Group” (Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello), said it was time for the youth to take over the mantle of leadership of the country. Speaking at a programme to announce the endorsement of Governor Bello in Lagos yesterday, the Director-General of the group, Mr Oladele John Nihi, said the youth were ready to support Yahaya Bello with their votes in 2023. Nihi said Bello was needed in the country to replicate what he had done on development, youth empowerment and security in Kogi State, in Nigeria. “We are here today to endorse Yahaya Bello as the next President of Nigeria in 2023. I want to encourage all Nigerian youths to give him their votes when the time comes,” he said.

