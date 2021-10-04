2023: Southern govs’ alliance on zoning, deceitful, says Farouk

The clamour by the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) that presidential power must shift to the South after the expiration of the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as a deceitful move by some political forces to lure the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) into making mistakes that could cost it the 2023 presidential election.

Elder statesman and former Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji Idi Farouk, who dropped this hint in an exclusive chat with New Telegraph, said that the multi-party alliance was a booby trap which could hurt the main opposition party at the end of the day.

The SGF had at their recent meetings in Asaba, Lagos and Enugu, declared at the end of each meeting that the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must come from the southern part of the country.

Farouk said that while the Southern governors had the right to meet, associate and agree on a wide range of issues of common interest to their region, it was strange and suspicious for governors who belong to different political parties to be demanding the zoning of presidential ticket to their part of the country without considering the peculiar interests of their parties.

Farouk argued that the only circumstance where such a demand could make sense is where all the 17 gov- ernors belong to the same party or are planning to collapse into one party for the purpose of actualising the goal.

He said that zoning of elective political offices including the Presidency remained a party affair and cannot be done through a multiparty alliance such as the Southern Governors Forum.

The political parties, Farouk said, were set up primarily for the purpose of capturing state power through the ballot box, adding that governors elected on the platform of different political parties were competitors and should have no business making a common demand for the zoning of one office.

“It seems to me that in that call by the governors, some are trying to lure the others to make certain mistakes and the others are also trying to deceive their colleagues into believing that they are together. I think they are deceiving one another. “Now, let us say, from the North, it goes to the South; which South?

If they are genuine, they should be able to state specifically where they want it to go because there are three zones in the South namely, South East, South West and South South. “I just think maybe, one party is playing good politics by getting the other party to make a mistake.

One of the parties is playing on the intelligence of the other in the hope that the other will make a mistake and follow them into their stronghold.

“I think that the APC is luring the PDP and it seems to me that the PDP wants to fall into that trap,” he said.

Farouk argued that while the APC governors could be looking for a power shift to the South because the sitting President (Buhari) from their party is a Northerner, the PDP governors cannot be making the same demand because the last President produced by the PDP (Goodluck Jonathan) is from the South.

Apparently drawing a link between the clamours by the Southern Governors Forum to the recent position taken by the PDP on zoning of party positions, Farouk faulted the report of the PDP Committee on Zoning.

The committee set up by the party to advise it on zoning, has Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as chairman.

