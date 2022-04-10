2023: Southern PDP govs insist on Presidency

•We’ll ensure S’Easterner emerges flag bearer –Anyim, Obi, others

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are still divided over the presidential ticket of the party in 2023. A 37-member zoning committee set up by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, on Tuesday completed its assignment but said its resolution would be presented to the NEC. Some sections of the media said the committee recommended an open contest for all the aspirants.

But the committee Chairman, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, said it was not true. On Friday, PDP governors from the south met in Abuja and insisted that the party’s ticket should be zoned to the region. Six out of the eight governors from the region attended the meeting, which was held at the Akwa Ibom State governor’s lodge.

The two governors absent at the meeting were Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and Godwin Obaseki of Edo State. Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said the governors were still in support of the Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF) position that the next president of Nigeria after President Muhammadu Buhari should come from the South.

Ikpeazu, who is Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, said the party’s governors from the South “are committed to the unity of our party and we have worked hard to make sure that this party remains strong and viable vehicle to rescue Nigeria, come 2023.

“Be that as it may, we want to draw your attention to the fact that we have agreed as Southern Governors in Lagos, and also in Delta that this party has to respect the zoning principle as enshrined in our Constitution. “And to that effect, we feel that the best thing to do is zone the presidency to the South, and we stand on that position.

“We have not seen any reason to change our position because the party was founded on the basis of equity and justice, and we also think that equity and justice is an important pillar that will ultimately stabilise our politics towards our journey in rescuing Nigeria.”

Apart from Ikpeazu, other governors at the meeting were the host governor, Udom Emmanuel; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Douye Diri (Bayelsa); Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and Nyesom Wike (Rivers). About 15 aspirants have purchased the PDP presidential nomination form as at Friday last week.

The latest is one Charles, from Enugu State. South East is so far leading the pack with six aspirants, followed by South-South and North East, with three aspirants each. The other three zones have one aspirant each. PDP has extended sale of nomination forms to April 14.

But yesterday, four out of the six presidential aspirants from the South East met and resolved to work together to ensure that the zone produces the PDP presidential candidate.

The four aspirants are former President of the Senate Anyim Pius Anyim; former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; former President of Nigeria Manufacturers Association (MAN) Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, and a United States based medical doctor Nwachukwu Anakwenze. Anyim, who read the resolution reached by the aspirants, said: “We have agreed to work together as a team.

“We will work together to ensure that a South Easterner emerges as PDP flag bearer for 2023 presidential election. “We intend to consult with other zones on this issue and it is based on fairness and equity. In doing so, it is important to note that we have always supported other zones, and we now expect them to reciprocate.”

He expressed the hope that other aspirants from the region would join them. Anyim however shunned question on possible consensus among the four aspirants, but simple said, “when we get to the bridge, we will cross it.

But we will work together in the interest of the party, in the interest of the nation, and in the interest of South East.” No South East governor or leader, attended the meeting.

Obi explained that they met as aspirants contesting the PDP presidential ticket. But it was gathered that two of the PDP governors from the zone are working for other aspirants other than any of them from South East. It was further gathered that some aspirants from the zone, and even from other zones from the South, were sponsored to obtain the nomination form, and would later step down for the “popular” aspirant on or before the May 28 PDP presidential primary.

No reason was given for the absence of the Edo and Delta State governors at the PDP Southern governors’ meeting on Friday.

A party source however explained that they are not in support of the aspirant the governors are working for. According to the source, one of them is positioning himself to be running mate for an aspirant from the North, if he wins the party’s ticket.

