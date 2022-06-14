News

2023: Southern youths recommend Amb Funmi Adekojo as Atiku’s running-mate

Posted on

The Southern Youth Democratic Coalition (SYDC) has called on the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar to pick renowned philanthropist, Amb Funmi Waheed-Adekojo as his running-mate.

The group, which made this known on Tuesday at a press conference in Asaba, Delta State, believes Adekojo ticks all boxes of an ideal vice-presidential candidate.

In his address, Comrade Lucky Goodman noted that in Adekojo, Atiku is assured of a respected southerner, grassroots mobiliser and an advocate of women and youths.

Through her philanthropy, Goodman added that Adekojo has effectively captured the downtrodden in the society, making her qualified to become the country’s first female VP.

According to him ” For the sake of equity and fairness, it will be proper for Atiku to field a woman as running-mate. This would give him an edge and turn over millions of Nigerian females to his direction. You can imagine the possibilities.

“Enter Adekojo. Adekojo I sn’t just a woman, she is one who has the pedigree, experience and capacity to govern. And we believe she would complement Atiku, considering her wealth of experience and success in the business and humanitarian world”.

He added, “The Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director (CEO/MD) of the business conglomerate, Funmi Ayinke Nig.Ltd is a force that has to be reckoned with. A woman who has uniquely carved a performance excellence identity for herself in the field of mechanical engineering in Nigeria and beyond.

“She is a woman who prides herself as thoroughly trained and learned, a competent engineer and manager per excellence, who has with years of hard work and thorough academic dedication positively impacted her generation and the nation at large. She has proven herself time and again with the many projects that she has successfully handled both in private and public sectors.

“Apart from her ability to completely deliver with projects handed over to her, Ambassador Funmi Ayinke is a philanthropist whose care for the needy stands out as remarkable. She has over the years, committed a substantial part of her wealth to solving societal challenges within her reach and reaching out to the poor, the needy and the less privileged who she reaches out through a program founded and funded by her known as Funmi Ayinke Humanity Foundation, a job that she best describes as her second passion.

“Ambassador Funmi Ayinke has proven herself to be an industrious woman as her business has gone wide, solving not just engineering problems but is also in the oil and gas sector as Funmi Ayinke Nig. Ltd. She is a dependable and an ally in running of several lines of filing stations, supply, installation and maintenance of fuel pumps all across the nation. She also runs a successful entertainment company aimed to discover and harness talents across the nation”.

 

Our Reporters

