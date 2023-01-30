2023: Southwest Parliamentarians Vow to Mobilise millions of votes for Tinubu/Shetima

—Former House of rep Speaker, Etteh Charges S/W leaders to work for APC victory

All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Committee of Parliamentarians has called on the South west region to vote massively for party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming general elections.

The Former Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon Mrs Patricia Etteh who is the leader of the PCC Parliamentarians Committee,made the call during a meeting with leaders of South west zone, held in Ikire, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun state.

She said “Charity they say begins at home.”,To further nurture a sense of compassion and to demonstrate the commitment and readiness of the South west to return massive votes to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming Presidential election

Mrs Etteh reminded the gathering to note that Asiwaju Tinubu and Shetima is to be the first set of parliamentarian to occupy the positions, they both have the needed experience, capable and with strong determination to do only those things to move this country forward as a nation.

Speaking former Governor Gboyega Oyetola enjoined the people of the state to come out en masses and vote for APC in the coming general elections.

Oyetola who spoke through his deputy, Benedict Alabi harped on the for South West region to change the tides with next elections.

He, however, enjoined the Parliamentarians on the need to intensify efforts toward ensuring that the party triumph over other contesting parties.

Speaking at the venue was the National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore charged members to ensure maximum votes of the region is given to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said voting Asiwaju is voting good governance and Tinubu and Shettima have the needed experience to take the nation to a promise land.

Also speaking, Sooko Adewoyin and Asimiyu Alarape emphasized the need for all the party loyalists to redouble their efforts and ensure that the all party’s candidates emerge victorious in the coming election.

The duo further explained that party members should not allow what happened during the July 16 gubernatorial election in the repeat itself, urging them to learn from the governorship election experience.

“We must learn from Osun governorship election experience.”

“We must strive to take this gospel of Asiwaju to the hook and corner of our local communities.”

Also in their seperate addresses, Bosun Oladele and Honourable Rotimi Makinde charged their colleagues to work hard towards the success of the party.

” We must see our task as Work In Progress,untill we coast home the victory for Asiwaju”

“By the love display by the northerners,we are challenged to double our efforts”

The meeting was convened by the APC Presidential Campaign Committee of The Parliamentarians Committee, led by Rt. Hon. Olubunmi Patricia Etteh (CFR), Director General at Ikire, Osun State, was well attended by top politicians of the region.

In attendance the meeting were Sen Tony Adeniyi,Sen Basir Ajibola, Former deputy givernor of Osun State Sooko Adeleke Adewoyin, Sen Babajide Omoworare,Hon Wole Otitoloju, Sen Adesoji Akanbi, Rt Hon. Asimiyu Alarape,Hon Ipoola Binuyo, Hon Bosun Oladele, Rt Hon Nike Omoworare, Hon Kazeem Adedeji,Alh Wole Oyebanji,Hon Yinka Ajayi,Hon Taiwo Oluga,Hon Victor Adewusi, Former Speaker of Ondo, Ekiti,Osun and Oyo state,Hon Wole Otitoloju, Hon Enny Omosule, Hon Rotimi Makinde Hon Gafar Ameere,Hon Enny Omosule to mention but just a few

