News

2023: Sovereign rights of Nigerians must be respected – S’Korea

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The Republic of Korea Ambassador to Nigeria Kim Young-chae has stressed the importance of the sovereign rights of Nigerians being fully respected in the 2023 election. He lamented that “about 75% of young people in Nigeria do not have jobs”. Chae, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said his country as well as the international community, is committed to a free, fair, transparent, peaceful and orderly transition of power in 2023.

The envoy said at each meeting with the presidential candidates, he emphasized the need for a sustained democracy and the need to respect the decisions of Nigerians at the polls by all stakeholders, including the international community. He said: “The election in Nigeria is crucial and important to Nigerians, Africa and to the world because Nigeria is the biggest country in Africa. So if Nigeria does not get its election right, it will affect the economy of Africa, and it will affect the global community. “We are committed to seeing that the election is free, fair, transparent and peaceful.

“Personally, I don’t have an interest in who wins the presidential election. It is up to Nigerians to decide the next leaders. “We are just witnesses, but it is the right of every Nigerian to elect a leader for the country. They should exercise their sovereign right in a judicious way.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Omo-Agege: Creating new constitution’ll be illegal

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…says Committee’ll adopt Confab, APC report on true federalism The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that reviewing the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, would not give the country a successful democracy without attitudinal change and political will by the leaders and the led. Lawan made this assertion in Abuja while […]
News

NDE empowers 100 Ogun youths

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

No fewer than 100 youths in Ogun State have graduated from the training and empowerment schemes of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE). Some of the beneficiaries were also given startup loans, with others given tools to start their own businesses. The NDE Director General Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo said the doctorate also disbursed starter packs […]
News

Who is afraid of Buratai?

Posted on Author Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi

Even after his illustrious years as the Head of the Nigerian Army who showed determination, passion and commitment towards defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria, Ambassador Tukur Yusufu Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff, remains a shining light of Nigeria up till today. Thankfully, the calumnies deployed by his enemies have not and cannot change […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica