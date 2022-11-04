2023: Sovereign rights of Nigerians must be respected – S’Korea

The Republic of Korea Ambassador to Nigeria Kim Young-chae has stressed the importance of the sovereign rights of Nigerians being fully respected in the 2023 election. He lamented that “about 75% of young people in Nigeria do not have jobs”. Chae, who spoke to journalists yesterday in Abuja, said his country as well as the international community, is committed to a free, fair, transparent, peaceful and orderly transition of power in 2023.

The envoy said at each meeting with the presidential candidates, he emphasized the need for a sustained democracy and the need to respect the decisions of Nigerians at the polls by all stakeholders, including the international community. He said: “The election in Nigeria is crucial and important to Nigerians, Africa and to the world because Nigeria is the biggest country in Africa. So if Nigeria does not get its election right, it will affect the economy of Africa, and it will affect the global community. “We are committed to seeing that the election is free, fair, transparent and peaceful.

“Personally, I don’t have an interest in who wins the presidential election. It is up to Nigerians to decide the next leaders. “We are just witnesses, but it is the right of every Nigerian to elect a leader for the country. They should exercise their sovereign right in a judicious way.”

