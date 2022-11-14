News Top Stories

2023: Sowore, Yabagi, Adebayo, Umeadi unfold agenda on security

Onwuka Nzesji, Onyekachi Eze and Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyole Sowore, has disclosed plans to embark on constitutional reforms to restructure the security architecture of Nigeria and allow state police to tackle the growing insecurity in the country.

Sowore, who unfolded this agenda at the Second Edition of the Presidential Town Hall Debate organised by Arise Television, said there was the need to fix the Constitution and allow the creation of state police, campus police and community police.

He attributed the current state of insecurity in Nigeria to the absence of a strong homeland security, porous borders and a crop of laid back operatives in the security and intelligence community in the country. “The problem of insecurity in the country is hunger, inequality, corruption and unemployment.

“We have many unmanned borders. I used to say that there is no need for the closure of borders because Nigeria doesn’t have borders.

“Nigeria is borderless, we don’t have effective homeland security and that is why we are getting security wrong. “We don’t have a commander- in-chief. We have a rogue system where everyone is doing what they like.

“To collect intelligence, you must have intelligent people. When I was detained in DSS for five months, DSS officials were busy watching BBNaija,” he said

The AAC candidate expressed fears that the next year’s elections may not hold in 25 per cent of the 36 states in Nigeria due to insecurity. “INEC is not sure of holding elections in 25 per cent of the country, he said.

Sowore pledged that if voted into power in 2023 election, he would ensure that insecurity is tackled frontally until there would no longer be complaints about insecurity in the country.

The presidential candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabagi Sani, also said there is a need to amend the constitution and make provision for the creation of state police. Sani who blamed the current insecurity on poverty, said that if elected, he ewill govern with the rule of law.

He said that under his watch, the various security agencies will work in collaboration with one another by sharing intelligence instead of working at cross purposes. He promised to also deal with poverty, which according to him is a key contributing factor to the current insecurity.

He said: “I will be very effective in dealing with issues of insecurity. I will deal with the issue of poverty. “It diminishes the citizens. Security is not just for the agencies themselves everybody is suppose to be involved.”

Similarly, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof Peter Umeadi, also concurred with the other candidates on the amendment of the Constitution for the creation of state police.

Umeadi suggested that young Nigerians undergoing the compulsory one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) should be made to under military training to equip them to defend their fatherland I “If I’m president I am going to stick myself into the walk and I am going to get those reports directly and I am going to find out what is going on a second to second bases.

“That is why I said it is about the discipline it is about the structure of security that we have in this country but most importantly it is about the leadership. “There is a lot of bulk passing people always shift blames

As commander in chief I want results I give you a time to get it done and I am there waiting for you to bring back your report toe and every body will have to prove his pay at the end of the day,” Umeadi said.

On his own part, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, said he would adopt a leadership style whereby security will not be politicised.

According to Adebayo, part of the reason for the current insecurity is the appointment of “political activists” into the security system.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

