2023: Sowunmi wins factional Ogun PDP guber primary

Segun Sowunmi has won the governorship ticket of the factional Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive. Sowunmi contested the primary election against Jimi Lawal and Ladi Adebutu. He polled 554 votes to defeat Lawal, who scored 30 votes, while Adebutu polled 15 votes at the election held at the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abeokuta. The chairman of the electoral committee, Abayomi Daniel, announced Sowunmi the winner of the election after the votes were counted. According to Daniel, 778 delegates were accredited, 702 votes were cast, while three votes were voided. Sowunmi commended members of the party for their support and promised not to let them down. Sowunmi called on other aspirants to work together with him to secure victory for the party in the 2023 general election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...