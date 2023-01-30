News Top Stories

2023: Staggered polls might be recipe for violence –Sharia Council

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), yesterday asked the Federal Government to prevail on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct all the forth-coming elections on the same day. SCSN said the call become imperative as a staggered polls may lead to violence in the polity.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria, Nafi’u Baba-Ahmed, explained that violence might be possible because some desperate politicians are already warming up to cause crisis to stop the elections, because they may lose the contest. The council also wants the National population Census postponed to a later date, adding that the timing is wrong. Baba-Ahmed, who spoke alongside other members of the SCSN, noted that a security source confirmed to the Council that security agencies may not be able to withstand the violence.

The Council also spoke against the ten days extension of deadline for old naira notes swap, adding that five months extension would have been ideal because of rural dwellers who don’t have access to banks. The Council said: “There is high probability of second election not holding because of violence from the first election. It is not going to be feasible. The first election is the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Our fear is that in the light of precarious security situation in the country and the fact that admission by security agencies that they are overstretched, it is quite possible, infact highly probable that some desperate politicians who might lose the election will trigger political violence to the extent that the subsequent elections may not hold. “In the light of this we engage all those that matter. We met with some of the key security chiefs who expressed their understanding of the situation who agreed with us that their manpower is already overstretched. And it is going to be a situation and uphill task to cope with Political violence. “We, therefore, advised that INEC should be prevailed upon to hold all the elections on the same day. “This way we will avoid a situation where some desperate politicians that are about to lose cannot create chaos in the country such that we will be left with election half held, half on hold. “We can recall that for a lesser reason President Jonathan postponed the 2015 election, but elections were eventually held. “Therefore, we call on all well meaning Nigerians, government, particularly, INEC to reconsider their position and organise these elections to hold in one day.”

 

