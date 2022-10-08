2023: Stakeholders task Nigerians on autonomy for LGAs

A Non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Social Development Integrated Centre/SocialAction, in a roundtable discussion with relevant stakeholders in Ekiti State, tasked Nigerians on continuous agitation for local government autonomy till the demand is met.

They also charged the electorate to use their voting power to reject any governor opposed to autonom for LGAs in 2023 general elections. The NGO declared that governors found allegedly manipulating their Houses of Assembly to sabotage the passage of the Local Government Autonomy Bill are enemies of the people, and such leaders must be out rightly rejected in the next general election.

These were part of the resolutions arrived at yesterday after the oneday capacity building workshop organised by SocialAction with support from the United Nations Democracy Fund (UNDEF). It was signed by the NGO’s Senior Programmes Officer, Prince Edegbuo. Edegbuo frowned at the way and manner the Ekiti State House of Assembly had thrown out the bill, which was passed by the NASS for the betterment of rural dwellers in Nigeria. He accused the Governor Kayode Fayemi, members of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and lawmakers of denying development at the grassroots when they failed to grant LGA autonomy, wondering why elected leaders should go against the wishes of the masses.

