2023: Stakeholders urge Lagos APC excos to collaborate

Ahead of the 2023 general election, stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State have advised the new state executive members of the party for effective cooperation and collaboration.

Speaking at a one-day seminar of APC exco members and local government area chairmen of the party, the former state Chairman of the party, Henry Ajomale, said every exco member must at every given opportunity interact with each other, learn from each other and help one another as it concerns their duties.

Ajomale said exco members are meant to be seen working from the national level down to the local government. He said: “My personal experience and interactions with the entire executive members of the party yielded positive results where we won elections back to back throughout my 12 years as chairman. The trust we built in each other made it an easy workable environment.

“Ensuring synergy and its effectiveness which leads to winning elections comes from the relationship shared from the national level down to the state. Information dissemination as at when due is the main factor. It is agreed that the goal of all political parties is to win elections and be able to form a sustainable government. Towards this goal, the executives of a party must take their roles and responsibilities seriously and be dogged in pursuing the same.

“The specific roles and responsibilities are contained in the party constitution. The constitution provides the dos and don’ts while defining the roles of each executive member and the office they are elected into. Usually, there can be clashes, confusion or lack of understanding, it is at such a point we need and seek legal interpretation from the State Legal Adviser.

“Each office has specific duties to perform, and mine as you can tell was the toughest. Being the chairman means every report of all departments’ passes through that table and most times decisions are taken there and then in cases of emergency. It has happened times without number where decisions taken must not jeopardize the success of the party even though in a short time frame.”

 

