News

2023: State House Perm Sec defends N21.1bn budget at NASS

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, yesterday defended his N21.1 billion 2023 budget before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs chaired by Senator Abba Moro in the National Assembly. Umar, in a statement issued by Patience Tilley- Gyado, Assistant Director, Information in his office, explained that the 2021 budget proposal was low when compared to that of 2022.

According to him, N40.1 billion was appropriated for the State House in 2022 noting however that this was due to a marginal decrease in the personnel cost because of the anticipated retirement of 40 staff in 2023. He added that the recurrent expenditure levels in the various cost centres have been maintained except for marginal increases in the Office of the President, Vice President and the Chief of Staff to the President.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Uzodimma’s sack of coordinators stalls N30bn NEWMAP project

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi oWerri

After former Governor Emeka Ihedioha paid a counterpart fund of N500 million to the World Bank, Imo was positioned to receive a massive influx of high-end environmental intervention projects valued at over N30 billion from a World Bank subsidiary, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP). Just before the projects were fully mobilized, NEWMAP froze […]
News Top Stories

APC Chairmanship: Buhari yet to adopt any candidate –Presidency

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja   •Adesina: Consultations are still going on   President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to adopt a consensus candidate for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention, slated for March 26.   That is according to the Senior Special Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina . Just last week, […]
News Top Stories

Security agencies kill bandit, foil kidnap attempt along Kaduna-Abuja Highway

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Security operatives deployed in Kaduna State to fight bandits on the platform of Police’ Operation Puff Adder and Army’s Operation Thunder Strike have jointly foiled a kidnap attempt by suspected bandits along the Kaduna–Abuja Highway.   The operatives also killed one terrorist in the kidnap attempt that took place yesterday.   Spokesman of the police […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica