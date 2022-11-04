2023: State House Perm Sec defends N21.1bn budget at NASS

Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, yesterday defended his N21.1 billion 2023 budget before the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Inter-Governmental Affairs chaired by Senator Abba Moro in the National Assembly. Umar, in a statement issued by Patience Tilley- Gyado, Assistant Director, Information in his office, explained that the 2021 budget proposal was low when compared to that of 2022.

According to him, N40.1 billion was appropriated for the State House in 2022 noting however that this was due to a marginal decrease in the personnel cost because of the anticipated retirement of 40 staff in 2023. He added that the recurrent expenditure levels in the various cost centres have been maintained except for marginal increases in the Office of the President, Vice President and the Chief of Staff to the President.

