News

2023: Stay away from politics, INEC tells bureaucrats

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that political patronage among civil and public servants has the potential to destroy the gains attained by Nigeria in democratic process over the years.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a message to first quarter 2022 meeting of the forum of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) with Secretaries to State Governments (SSGs), said bureaucracy is the most efficient and rational way in which human activity could be organised.

This, according to him, is because hierarchies are necessary to maintain order, to maximize efficiency and eliminate favoritism.

Prof. Yakubu, who was represented by Sam Olumekun, a National Commissioner with the Commission, expressed gladness that the nation’s democracy is evolving since the return of civilian rule in 1999.

He noted that bureaucracy under the democratic experience has continued to be surrounded with so many fundamental historical issues that are unique to Nigeria.

This, he listed to include colonial heritage, the prevalent diarchy of the civil and the military bureaucracy for more than half of the over six decades of Nigeria’s independence, the inherited British Westminister parliamentary traditional dichotomy between politics and administration, as well as interference by the political class, among others.

Prof. Yakubu stated that despite the challenges enumerated, the impact of democratic elections on the bureaucracy in Nigeria cannot be over-emphasised.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US House c’ttee backs contempt charge against Trump aide Bannon

Posted on Author Reporter

  A U.S. congressional committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol voted unanimously on Tuesday in favour of contempt-of-Congress charges against Steve Bannon, a longtime aide to former President Donald Trump. The seven Democratic and two Republican members of the House of Representatives Select Committee approved a report recommending the criminal charge […]
News Top Stories

120,000 children died of AIDS-related disease in 2020 – UNICEF

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure

Not less than 300,000 children, representing one child in two minutes, were infected with HIV in 2020, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) disclosed yesterday.   Aside from the rate of infection, the body said 120,000 children died from AIDS-related causes during the same period, which represents one child every five minutes. UNICEF, […]
News

NIDO Germany holds confab on Diaspora impact

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) Germany e.V. will launch a series of formal conversations on how the diaspora could have a more impactful effect on homeland development.   The first edition of the ‘Development Roundtable’, as the series is called, will hold virtually on December 4, 2021, with the theme “Driving diaspora engagement towards […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica