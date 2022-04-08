2023: Stay away from politics, INEC tells bureaucrats

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has warned that political patronage among civil and public servants has the potential to destroy the gains attained by Nigeria in democratic process over the years.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, in a message to first quarter 2022 meeting of the forum of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) with Secretaries to State Governments (SSGs), said bureaucracy is the most efficient and rational way in which human activity could be organised.

This, according to him, is because hierarchies are necessary to maintain order, to maximize efficiency and eliminate favoritism.

Prof. Yakubu, who was represented by Sam Olumekun, a National Commissioner with the Commission, expressed gladness that the nation’s democracy is evolving since the return of civilian rule in 1999.

He noted that bureaucracy under the democratic experience has continued to be surrounded with so many fundamental historical issues that are unique to Nigeria.

This, he listed to include colonial heritage, the prevalent diarchy of the civil and the military bureaucracy for more than half of the over six decades of Nigeria’s independence, the inherited British Westminister parliamentary traditional dichotomy between politics and administration, as well as interference by the political class, among others.

Prof. Yakubu stated that despite the challenges enumerated, the impact of democratic elections on the bureaucracy in Nigeria cannot be over-emphasised.

