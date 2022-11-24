2023: Stemming the violent tide in Ebonyi

The political atmosphere is becoming increasingly violent in Ebonyi State that prides itself as Salt of the Nation and the most peaceful state in South East and even the entire country. Campaign billboards, posters and other materials for wooing the electorate for next year’s general elections, especially those belonging to opposition parties are continuously destroyed in parts of the state. Also, candidates running for the 2023 general elections and their supporters have been attacked in their bid to canvass for votes. It all started from destructions of billboards. All the billboards mounted in strategic places especially in Abakaliki the state capital by many opposition political parties in the state and their candidates including that of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, have been removed by the state government on the account of non-payment before the billboards were mounted.

Attack on APGA guber candidate

The situation has shifted to attacks. The governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, Professor Bernard Odoh was the first that was attacked with his jeep smashed. He was attacked during his visit to Izzi local government area to canvass for votes. Some persons received varying degrees of injuries. Odoh was allegedly warned not to come visit the area but refused and went there. “Izzi local government is part of the State, it’s one of the 13 local government Areas in the state, we have our supporters there we have our campaign office there. “As earlier as 6 O’clock in the morning, I started getting distress calls; one, our coordinator called and said the chairman of the local government called and warned him that no visit should take place in his local government, and he’s under pressure from the government.

The DPO’s account

“The DPO also called, raised similar alert, that he’s under enormous pressure, that we should not come, I am the candidate of APGA in Ebonyi, Prof Benard Odoh, is my name, I am in this race to govern the whole local governments in the State, therefore, if I cannot go to Izzi, then, I am not qualified to run for the election, and that is why I had to go to Izzi, defiled all their orders and threats, to go to the place. “We were confronted by the Ebubeagu team, they shot at one of our cars, you can see the glass shattered. We went there with official security men, the police and DSS operatives, and our campaign team. “They have taken the war direct on us, and we want the world to know what is happening in Ebonyi. We are not cowards. We are not fools. Nobody can force anyone on anybody in Ebonyi, the people have the right to make choice of who becomes their leader. This is not how to run democracy, we have right to reach out to our people. I have a local government, we have Ezza north, Ezza Ezza South, Ishielu, and ikwo, will Nwifuru come there to campaign with this kind of behavior? “We are putting this out to the public, let them be aware that this is what has happened today, thank God nobody was injured, but one of our cars was shattered with bullets”, he stated. The attack received wide condemnation from different quarters in the state.

Attack on Labour Party supporters

As the dust raised on the attack was yet to settle, many Labour Party supporters were injured . There were attacked at the party’s rally venue by gunmen in the state. The incident happened in Okposi, Ohaozara local government area last Saturday. The gunmen, the party alleged, are members of Ebonyi Command of Ebubeagu Southeast Security Outfit. Ebubeagu is a security outfit in the South-east that is backed by the Ebonyi State Government and other state governments in the region. The gunmen, according to the Labour Party House of Assembly candidate for Ohaozara East Constituency, David Ogbonna, allegedly pushed a woman and she hit her head on a hard concrete surface. He said the woman was rushed to hospital where she has remained unconscious as doctors battle to save her life. Ogbonna also alleged that the attackers shot at the party faithfuls and inflicted varying degrees of gunshot injuries on at least three of them. He alleged that the gunmen were led by the Chairman of Ohaozara local government area, Consider Ajah. Ogbonna said: “we scheduled meeting with our supporters in Okposi community and Mr Nkemkanma Kama the House of Representatives for Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency was supposed to be there. We were to receive defectors from PDP, APA and other parties. “On the road that led from the local government, we saw many car parked on the road including a Mercedes Benz belonging to Consider, the local government Chairman.

Residents react

“I told people that this is the chairman and asked if they have any programme where we are going they said they don’t know. “As we were going, they suddenly passed us with speed. When we got to Okposi we saw them barricading the entire road. We made a detour towards Onitsha local government because we didn’t want our security to have any altercations with them. “We stopped at a place and made calls and then decided to go back and asked them why they are barricading the road leading to where we are having our programme. “When we got there, we didn’t see them. We proceeded to the venue. When we got there, we saw people on the floor. They shot directly at people. Then a woman who ran into an uproar, they pursued her to the three storey building and pushed her from there and she fell down. “She was rushed to the hospital and the report we are getting is that she is unconscious. We saw people with bullet wound injuries. We have taken them to hospital”, he said.

How gunmen attacked us

In a statement he issued on Sunday, Ogbonna further narrated how the gunmen invaded the venue. He wrote: “Yesterday, as party faithfuls gathered at our (Labour Party) office at Mgbom-Okposi, waiting for the arrival of the Labour Party Candidate for Ohaozara/ Onicha/Ivo federal constituency – Nkemkanma Kama , the Men of Ebube-Agu Security Network led by Ohaozara Local Government Chairman invaded the venue. “As they entered the venue, our campaign office, our supporters on the road waiting for our arrival erroneously thought we were the ones possibly because of the exotic car of the Local Government Chairman, they rushed to warmly welcome ‘us’ only to meet young men numbering over 40 wielding all kinds of automatic guns who came down from the fully loaded Toyota Hiace Bus and Sienna buses and opened fire on Innocent people.

He said they shot at the people and chased both men and women at the venue, making efforts to apprehend as many as they could. Ogbonna said three persons have so far been confirmed shot on their legs, one had his Femur (bone of the thigh) shattered and had been transferred to an Orthopedic Centre. Continuing, he said: “As at this early hour of 13th November 2022, three of our supporters from Uburu who came with Labour Party Candidate of Ohaozara West are yet to be home and their phones have not been reached. “We are yet to establish a contact with the Personal Assistant (PA) of Labour Party Candidate for Ohaozara East Constituency.

His phone has not been reachable since he ran away from the event venue yesterday. “Two of our supporters from Ugwulangwu are yet to be home and their phones not reachable. “Six Women supporters from Ugwulangwu and one of our Women Leaders from Okposi who ran for their lives yesterday in the process lost their Handbags containing Phones and other valuables, and some cash. “The Woman supporter from Okposi who was pursued, fell head-down on her way to safety and has remained unconscious. However, Doctor confirmed she’s still alive. Ogbomna also alleged that all Canopies, Tables and unnumbered Chairs at the venue were badly damaged.

“The music box (Speakers) of the DJ was shot at by the Ebube- Agu, damaging them near-irreparably and even confiscating some of his equipment. The Drums of the Cultural Women dancers from Afikpo were destroyed and some seized. “The Drum Boxes of the Drummers who were on the road waiting for our arrival were destroyed and drummers beaten mercilessly. “As at yesterday night, three of our boys supporters from Ugwulangwu reported that Men of Ebube-Agu visited their compounds asking after them. As we write now, they have relocated out the community for fear of their lives”, he said

Council Chairman, Ebubeagu differ

But the Chairman of the local government, Mr Consider Ajah denied leading an attack on the Labour Party supporters.

Conflict reports

He, however, admitted that Ebubeagu officials went to the area to stop the people gathered there from blocking the road, which is a federal highway. “We did not attack anybody. They were blocking the road which is a federal highway and we had to intervene to prevent them from disrupting people’s movement”. Ajah further noted that the organizers did not get approval from the local government before holding the rally. “We have a law that before you hold any form of gathering you must get approval from the local government for security purposes. But they did not do that. “We have no interest in what any other party is doing but they should do the right thing at all times”, he said. Ajah’s reaction conflicts with that of the Commander of Ebubeagu, Nnanna Friday who vehemently denied that Ebubeagu was in the area. “We did not attack anybody. They should stop mentioning Ebubeagu everytime they have problems among themselves. “They may have been attacked by their fellow members who they may have had a disagreement with and they now turn around and blame it on Ebubeagu. “They did same thing recently in Izzi and we later discovered that they were attacked by their members”, he said.

Notorious past

Ebubeagu is a security outfit in the South-east that is backed by the Ebonyi State Government and other state governments in the region. The outfit has become notorious for indiscriminate arrest, torture, and even extra judicial killings in the state, leading to calls by opposition parties and rights groups for it to be disbanded. Last month, the group abducted a senatorial candidate of the Labour Party for Ebonyi South District, Linus Okorie. After his family and associates raised an alarm, he was hurriedly taken to the police, who later arraigned him. He was later remanded in prison. Few weeks ago, the group abducted Abia Onyike, who is the Spokesperson of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP) governorship candidate in the state, Chief Ifeanyi Odii. Onyike was taken to the groups office where he was allegedly tortured before being released. Last month, the group allegedly attacked the convoy of the governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh in Izzi local government area.

