2023: Stop APC, INEC from substituting Onuigbo, candidate tells court

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja was yesterday asked to stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Independent National Electoral Commission from substituting Samuel Onuigbo as the party’s Senatorial candidate for Abia Central Senatorial district in the 2023 general election. The candidate, Onuigbo had dragged INEC, APC and one Emeka Atuma before the Court in a bid to stop his name from being replaced with another name.

The suit dated June 21, 2022, and marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/963/2022, was filed on behalf of Onuigbo by his counsel, Chief Emea Obegolu (SAN). By the suit, the Plaintiff wants an order of court nullifying the unilateral sub- stitution of his name as the validly elected candidate for that of the 3rd Defendant, Emeka Atuma, who never participated in the primary election of the APC for the Abia Central Senatorial District, held on the 28th and 29th day of May, 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...