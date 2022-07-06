2023: Stop linking us with Obi, IPOB warns Kwankwaso

The Indigenous People of Biafra has lashed out at a former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, saying he should not link the group with the ambition of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. This was as the group stressed that it was not interested in the nation’s “corrupt and fraudulent” politics, adding that its main target was the liberation of the Biafra people. The group observed that Obi was neither a member of IPOB nor supported its cause at any point in time.

IPOB Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement said, “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wishes to advise the former Governor Kano State Rabiu Kwankwoso not to involve IPOB in the selection process they call election in Nigeria. “The Nigerian politicians generally and Kwankwaso, in particular, should desist from linking IPOB with Peter Obi, his political ambition and campaign.”

