News

2023: Stop linking us with Obi, IPOB warns Kwankwaso

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra has lashed out at a former Governor of Kano State and presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, saying he should not link the group with the ambition of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi. This was as the group stressed that it was not interested in the nation’s “corrupt and fraudulent” politics, adding that its main target was the liberation of the Biafra people. The group observed that Obi was neither a member of IPOB nor supported its cause at any point in time.

IPOB Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement said, “The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wishes to advise the former Governor Kano State Rabiu Kwankwoso not to involve IPOB in the selection process they call election in Nigeria. “The Nigerian politicians generally and Kwankwaso, in particular, should desist from linking IPOB with Peter Obi, his political ambition and campaign.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police in Anambra arrest 3 suspects for alleged abduction, rape

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Police Command in Anambra has arrested three suspects, who allegedly abducted and raped a 24-yearold woman under the pretext of securing a job for her.   The command’s Spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Saturday. Mohammed said the suspects allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in their custody, […]

immigrationNigeria Immigration Service nis
News

NIS loses computer room, others to gunmen attack in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Umuahia

The Abia State office of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has lost its computer room and other sensitive equipment to the latest attack on government facilities by gunmen. The attack came a few hours after unknown gunmen attacked the state’s CID at Umuagu Ibeku, Umuahia. The state’s Immigration office on the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at […]
News

United Capital records 61% profit growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

United Capital Plc has reported a double- digit growth across all its major income lines in its audited results for the full year ended December 31, 2020. According to a statement from the company, despite Covid-19 and the resultant challenging operating environment, the investment institution leveraged on increased efficiency to deliver 61 per cent year-on-year […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica