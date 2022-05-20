2023: Stop mixing religion with politics, Group warns PFN

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria has called on Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria ( PFN) to stop mixing religion with politics. In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the Group Mal. Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Group accused PFN of insincerity and hypocrisy as it refused to condemn the marginalisation of muslims in several states of the North and South of Nigeria.

The group described the threat of PFN saying ‘it would not accept Muslim- Muslim ticket in the forthcoming Presidential Election’, as unfortunate, wondering why why it could not query the Christian- Christian tickets of Governors of some States. The group maintained that where Nigeria is today, religion of leaders does not matter but ability, agility, capability and integrity to lead well.

The group said: “It is unfortunate that quite often Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and its conglomerates have always mix religion with politics without weighing its implications. In several States like Edo, Delta, Benue, Plateau, Ekiti and Ondo States, Governors and their Deputies have been christians. That muslims are not fighting over this should convince our Christian brethren how tolerant we have been, the Group maintained. It urged Christian Bodies to fight for justice, fairness and equity irrespective of those affected; adding that that is what is known as patriotism instead of using religion to threaten peace-loving Nigerians.”

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria has also called for calm and restoration of peace in Sokoto State especially the State Capital following the unfortunate killing of a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto – Deborah Samuel over blaspheming post on a Whatsaap group by the deceased. It called on Parents, Guardians and youths in the State to heed the advice of the Sarkin Muslumi and Sultan of Sokoto His Eminence Dr. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar that it is unislamic to kill anyone for whatever reason except if such a person committed murder and condemned to death by a Court of Law; adding that ‘there is no jungle justice in Islam’.

The Muslim Media Watch Group aligned itself Sultan’s view and advised protesting youths in Sokoto to stop breaching the public peace adding that Islam is a religion of peace; calling on ignorant muslims to stop misrepresenting Islam and get better-educated. On the call for the release of two suspects arrested by the Police over the crime, the Group called on the Security agencies in Sokoto State to fish-out the real perpetrators and their collaborators instead of ‘arresting only two persons after two days of a mob action.

