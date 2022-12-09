2023: Stop pressuring the military, Atiku tells politicians

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has advised politicians to stop putting pressure on the Nigerian military to compromise next year’s general election, but should instead, sell their programmes to the people. Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor had, during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, said military personnel face pressure through inducements, from politicians. But spokesperson for Atiku- Okowa campaign organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview yesterday, said politicians should engage the people who will vote at the elections.

“They should go and sell their promises (and) should stop mounting pressure on the military. They should face the electorate who they should govern,” Ologbondiyan stated. He noted that the PDP presidential candidate is concerned with talking to Nigerians and marketing his policies to Nigerians. “We counsel other politicians to stop mounting pressure on the military,” he added.

