2023: Stop pressuring the military, Atiku tells politicians

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has advised politicians to stop putting pressure on the Nigerian military to compromise next year’s general election, but should instead, sell their programmes to the people. Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Irabor had, during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, said military personnel face pressure through inducements, from politicians. But spokesperson for Atiku- Okowa campaign organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview yesterday, said politicians should engage the people who will vote at the elections.

“They should go and sell their promises (and) should stop mounting pressure on the military. They should face the electorate who they should govern,” Ologbondiyan stated. He noted that the PDP presidential candidate is concerned with talking to Nigerians and marketing his policies to Nigerians. “We counsel other politicians to stop mounting pressure on the military,” he added.

 

News

Petrol price: IPMAN shelves planned strike, S’West exco meets DSS

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni,

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, Wednesday suspended its planned strike over recent increase in fuel pump price. The suspension of the industrial action followed the meeting of the zonal executive of IPMAN with the Ogun State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), David Tuska. The South West […]
News

Okowa: APC, Omo-Agege in ‘doomed’ 2023 ambition

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate in next year’s governorship election, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, for their ‘penchant for lies and vile propaganda’. In a statement through the Communications Manager, Government House, Jackson Ekwugum, the governor said APC propelled Omo-Agege into unguarded outbursts for […]
News

I don’t help the needy to show off…Adebowale Zainab Titilayo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  The founder and CEO of GlowEssence Skincare, Adebowale Zainab Titilayo has explained that her philanthropic activities are not calculated to show off to the public but a genuine actions borne of her religious faith and the disposition instilled in her by her upbringing. The explanation is coming on the heels of a viral video […]

