News

2023: Stop pressuring the military, Atiku tells politicians

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has advised politicians to stop putting pressure on the Nigerian military to compromise in next year’s general election, but should instead; sell their programmes to the people.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor had, during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, said military personnel face pressure through inducements, from politicians.

But spokesperson of the Atiku-Okowa Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview yesterday, said politicians should engage the people who will vote at the elections.

“They should go and sell their promises (and) should stop mounting pressure on the military. They should face the electorate who they should govern,” Ologbondiyan stated.

He noted that the PDP presidential candidate is concerned with talking to Nigerians and marketing his policies to Nigerians.

“We counsel other politicians to stop mounting pressure on the military,” he added.

Ologbondiyan called on the military hierarchy to ensure that the rank and file operate within the confines of the rules of engagement.

“What is important is for the military to guarantee a credible election for our nation.

“They have the duty of protecting the territorial integrity of our nation and a duty of conformity with the laws,” he further advised.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom: Court adjourns for judgement on Akpan’s YPP guber

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

A Federal High Court in Uyo yesterday adjourned for judgement after hearing a suit challenging the candidature of Senator Bassey Albert of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). The court has turned down the motion for time extension by Albert on technical grounds. A lawyer, Alexander Asuquo, had dragged Albert to court over an alleged attempt […]
News Top Stories

FEC approves $3.1bn for Customs’ automation project

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Govt targets $176bn revenue, 20 years concession Abuja, Lagos, PH, Kano airports’ towers get N13bn The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved $3.1 billion for the completion of the automation of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). This entails that processes and procedures are automated using information and technology application in all aspects of its operations. […]
News

Mozambique expels British journalist

Posted on Author Reporter

  A British journalist covering an insurgency in northern Mozambique has been expelled from the country, he tweeted on Tuesday, days after his accreditation was revoked over alleged irregularities. Tom Bowker, the co-founder of the anglophone Mozambican news website Zitamar News, had his foreign correspondent card withdrawn on 29 January – a move he has said was politically […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica