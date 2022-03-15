News

2023: Students' Coalition Endorses Tambuwal For President

The Coalition of 19 Northern States Students’ Progressive Forum, has thrown their weight behind Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal’s presidential aspiration describing him as “Good for the Job’

The forum made the declaration during its public lecture and award presentation organized and held in Dutse capital, Jigawa state.

In his speech at the occasion, the spokesperson of the student’s union, Comrade Muhammad Inuwa said, the forum is not a political forum but it is part of critical stakeholders and a group that is entitled to its opinion on any national issue.

He said the forum observed with dismay the failure of ASUU and the Federal government to bring an end to the strike embarked by university lecturers which threatened the future of Nigerian education.

Comrade Inuwa also commended Tambuwal for his concerns about the plight of Nigerian Students and also appreciated his ongoing efforts to facilitate fruitful discussion between Federal Government and ASUU.

“After critical evaluation of all the people aspiring to become Nigerian president in 2023, we concluded that, Governor Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has a track record that makes him exceptional among all the aspirants.

“Governor Tambuwal is honest, pragmatic, and insightful, a person who cares to listen to criticism, advice, and any good idea that will promote peace and progress in Nigeria.

“Based on the aforementioned, the Northern Student Progressive Forum declared its support to Governor Waziri Tambuwal and also present an award of honor as an “Icon of Educational Progress in Nigeria.”

In his speech, Governor Aminu Tambuwal thanked the student’s union for the award and the endorsement, described their wards as a “source of encouragement.”

Tambuwal who was represented by his Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Bashir Usman, said, he is currently on a nationwide consultation for his aspiration to become Nigerian President in 2023 and promised to accord special priority to the education sector which is the bedrock of human civilization if elected.

 

