2023: Succession battle in states

As the 2023 general election draws closer, it is fierce political battles in 17 states of the federation over who succeed outgoing governors. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Ahead of the governorship primary elections of the major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there seem to be plots by some outgoing governors in 17 states of the federation to hand-pick or influence who emerge as their respective successors in 2023. However, there is no doubt that the affected governors are facing resistance from party loyalists and aspirants, who have vowed not to yield to pressures from the governors. The states where such intrigues are playing out include Abia, Akwa Ibom, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Jigawa and Kaduna. Others are Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, and Taraba.

Abia State

There is no doubt that crisis is brewing in the Abia State chapter of the PDP over the claim that Governor Okezie lkpeazu has anointed the former Vice-Chancellor of Abia State University, Prof. Uche Ikonne, as his successor come 2023. Reports have it that Ikpeazu and some of his kinsmen from Ngwa land and part of Ukwa extraction decided to convince the retired academia, who hails from Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the Central Senatorial Zone of the state to join the governorship race. Although there has not been any official statement from the governor or the state chairman of the PDP on the issue, Hon. Asiforo Okere, to confirm the development, lkonne is said to have already picked the party’s nomination and expression forms. Prior to this time, there has been a heated argument among political leaders of the three senatorial zones of Abia over which zone will produce the next governor of the state after Ikpeazu, who is from Obingwa in Abia South. Ikpeazu’s immediate successor, Chief Theodore Orji, has maintained that the governorship seat restarts from Abia North, while some political leaders in the state are insisting that it must rotate between the two blocs of Old Aba and Old Bende that make up the state. The ruling PDP in Abia had issued a statement that the governorship seat has been zoned to Abia Central and Abia North. This sounded ambiguous and alien as many described the party’s as inconsistent with the PDP zoning

Akwa Ibom State

In Akwa Ibom State, the succession crisis came to the fore when Governor Udom Emmanuel at the PDP stakeholders’ meeting held on January 30, announced his Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, as his preferred man for the 2023 governorship election. A former governor of the state, Obong Victor Attah, reportedly presented Eno as Emmanuel’s anointed successor. While some governorship aspirants alleged that they were invited to the meeting without being told the agenda, a sizeable number of members of the State Executive Council were excluded from the event. A governorship aspirant, Mr Onofiok Luke, who is the chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Judiciary, took to his Facebook page to register his grievances after the event. He said he was neither against the choice of the governor nor the aspiration of Eno, who hails from the same local government like him, but that his quest to become the state’s chief executive officer, remained on course. A former National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Senator Anietie Okon, also expressed his dissatisfaction with the governor’s choice, saying his Ibiono/Itu Federal Constituency, which should have produced the next governor, had again been sidelined. “Governor Emmanuel selected some people and defied the constitution of the party. Things are not done that way. I was not consulted; they knew that the meeting would have been grounded if I was invited. What they did there was a charade. We will ensure that the issue is addressed,” he said. There is an informal zoning agreement that favours Akwa Ibom North- East Senatorial District to produce the next governor. As it stands, nearly all potential candidates are from the zone and it appears as if the major parties are holding to the zoning agreement.

Benue State

In Benue State, arguments over an informal zoning agreement have led to debate over whether it is the turn of the Jechira Tiv in Benue North-West Senatorial District, the Kwande Tiv in Benue North-East Senatorial District or the Idoma in Benue South Senatorial District. While the Jechira claim the right to the governorship on the ground that they are the only Tiv sub-group not to have a governor complete a term; the people of Kwande, who are also laying claim to the seat, are of the view that the Jechira have had their turn through Moses Adasu, and that the rotation between the Tiv sub-groups should start again from their area. The Idomas, on their part, are saying that no Idoma has ever held the office. Since the creation of Benue State in 1976, the Tiv ethnic group has held the elective position of governor to the dismay of the Idomas who constitute the second largest ethnic group in the state. The Tivs are found in the Benue North West and Benue North- East senatorial districts, while the Idomas are in Benue South Senatorial District. To address the desire of the Idoma ethnic group to occupy the state’s number post, Samuel Ortom, as governorship aspirant, had in 2014 pledged to work for the emergence of an Idoma successor should he become governor. But Ortom, who was first elected governor in 2015 under the platform of APC but defected to the PDP, recently said zoning the PDP governorship ticket to Benue South (Idoma) will jeopardise the party’s chances at the polls. “If we (PDP) go in a hurry and nominate someone from Zone C (Benue South), and our opponent (APC) does not do the same in Tiv land, it means that the PDP will lose the (governorship) election completely, even with the overwhelming support that we have today in PDP. That is a fact,” he said.

Cross River State

In Cross River State, there is an informal zoning agreement that favours Cross River South Senatorial District to produce the next governor as Cross River South has not held the governorship since 2007. But the APC and PDP have had heated internal debates over zoning to the Southern district with both parties expected to throw their primaries open. Cross River State’s situation is interesting. There has been a laborious debate about which zone should produce the next governor. This debate is across both parties. The incumbent governor, Benedict Ayade, is rounding up his administration, having almost completed his two terms. He belongs to the APC and is a strong advocate for power to go to the South. Because of his firm grip on the party, this may just be the way that things may go for APC, even though it was gathered that some stalwarts in the central senatorial district want to tip the apple cart by coming out to declare. In the Cross River State PDP, there is a freer disposition of aspirators. Long before the official bell was sounded, candidates from the central senatorial district have declared their intention to vie for the gubernatorial seat. This caused some discomfort within the southern caucus of the party, which, citing a previous agreement, averred that the next governor should indeed come from the south. Many meetings had been held to resolve this imbroglio to no end. In the end, it has been implicitly accepted that the race is open to any aspirant,no matter the geographical base.

Delta State

In Delta State, it is believed that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is supporting the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborewori, who hails from Delta Central, although the governor had said openly that he had no preferred candidate. A major political godfather in the state, Chief James Ibori, is said to have canvassed for his preference, Olorogun David Edevbie, a former Commissioner for Finance, to be the sole aspirant, a request that was allegedly rejected by many stakeholders. The governor had also insisted that all the aspirants must take part in the primary. It was gathered that the refusal to accept Ibori’s choice as the consensus candidate had created bad blood between Oborewori and Edevbie’s supporters. Given the influence of Ibori in the state’s politics, many people believe that the road to securing the party’s ticket would be laced with hiccups for Okowa’s candidate. Chairman of PDP Leaders and Stakeholders’ Forum in Delta South, Chief Mike Loyibo, said: “We have agreed to go with the Speaker and ensure that he clinches the ticket of the party.” But the Urhobo Progress Union Worldwide in a statement by its President- General, Olorogun Taiga, and others endorsed Edevbie’s aspiration. Meanwhile, Okowa’s deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, who hails from Delta South and once claimed to be the governor’s anointed aspirant, said having completed the zoning arrangement among the three districts, any zone could produce the next governor.

Ebonyi State

In Ebonyi State, the APC stakeholders of the Izzi clan, comprising Ebonyi, Abakaliki and Izzi local government areas are yet to agree over who would succeed Dave Umahi in 2023. They expressed their opposition to the rumoured support of the governor for the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru. Umahi had recently convened a meeting of APC stakeholders in the state with the aim of harmonising and choosing two prospective candidates for the governorship as well as for other positions. But an informal zoning gentlemen’s agreement favours the Ebonyi North Senatorial District to have the next governor as the zone has not held the governorship since 2007.

However, some groups such as the Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora claim that as one full rotation of districts would be complete in 2023, further zoning was unnecessary. On the other hand, some leaders in the Izzi sub-group claim that not only should the governorship be zoned to Ebonyi North, it should also go to the Izzi as former Governor Sam Egwu is from a non-Izzi area of Ebonyi North. This is as some leaders in the Ezaa subgroup are insisting for on their area to produce the next governor as Ezaa is one of the largest sub-groups in the state.

Enugu State

In Enugu State, the battle over who succeeds Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has pitched stakeholders against each other. As of April 20, no fewer than 18 aspirants have indicated interest to contest the election. Although there is no written zoning arrangement, on is said to exist in principle. Between 1999 and now, the governorship seat has rotated between the three senatorial districts, and many believe the position should revert to Enugu East, which first produced the governor. Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, from Enugu East, was governor between 1999 and 2007. He was succeeded by Sullivan Chime from Enugu West, while the incumbent governor, Ugwuanyi, from Enugu North, will complete his second term in 2023. While many persons ahave advanced that Enugu East should produce the next governor, the ambition of the senator representing Enugu West at the National Assembly and former deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, is said to be disrupting the plan. Most of the 17 other aspirants, including a former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji, are from the six local governments that constitute the Enugu East Senatorial District. The governor is yet to make public his preferred aspirant, but sources close to him said he will likely support Mr. Chijioke Edeoga, who once served as his Commissioner for Local Government Affairs and lately as Commissioner for Environment before he resigned to pursue his ambition. He is from Enugu East Senatorial District.

Jigawa State

The battle for a successor to Governor Abubakar Badaru in Jigawa State has earnestly commenced. As a result, the governor has come under intense pressure from various political camps within his party, APC, to throw his support behind a particular aspirant. The development is coming against the raging debate on the imperative of zoning the governorship slot to the northeastern part of the state. On record, the state’s leadership has been oscillating between the central and north-western parts of the state since its creation more than 30 years ago, leaving Jigawa North-East out of the power equation. For instance, the state’s first elected governor during the short-lived Third Republic, from 1991 to 1993, Ali Sa’ad, was from Birnin Kudu in Central Senatorial District. He was unable to complete even his first term due to military incursion. The second elected governor, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki, who governed the state between 1999 and 2007, is a native of Kazaure in the northwest. The third elected governor, Sule Lamido, who led the state from 2007 to 2015, is also from Birnin Kudu in the Central, while the incumbent, Badaru, is from Babura in Jigawa North-West.

Kaduna State

As the next governorship election in Kaduna State draws closer, the two main political parties in the state are already engaged in a silent battle to produce Governor Nasir el-RufaI’s successor. It was a sweet victory for the then newly formed APC when the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), el-Rufai defeated a sitting governor, Ramalan Yero of the PDP to emerge the governor of the state in 2015. el-Rufa’i retained the exalted seat at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in 2019, after defeating former chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Hon. Isah Mohammed Ashiru, also of the PDP. The 2019 governorship election was more like a bigger popularity contest for El-Rufai and Ashiru. Both contested for the APC governorship ticket ahead of the 2015 election and el-Rufa’i picked it.

Though, many tied el-Rufai’s 2015 success at that primary election to the open support he got from the then General Muhammadu Buhari, the 2019 poll vindicated those who believed that el-Rufa’i was naturally more popular. The next general election in 2023 is certainly going to be different, as it is certainly not going to be a repeat of the Ashiru versus el-Rufai contest.

While it is too early to predict Ashiru’s emergence as the PDP flag bearer, the APC is equally yet to flaunt its desired heir to the governor’s seat. Though each is keeping its cards to its chest, both the ruling APC and the leading opposition party, the PDP, have commenced what can be best described as a silent battle for the successor to Governor el-Rufai.

Kano State

In Kano State, no fewer than 13 APC aspirants are in the race to succeed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. Prominent among them is the deputy governor, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna; a former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Kabiru Rurun; Senator Bala Maliya; a former governor of the state, Senator Kabiru Gaya; a former Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Murtala Garo; and a former chairman of the state’s Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado. Ganduje is from Kano North, while former governors Rabiu Kwankwaso and Ibrahim Shekarau are from Kano Central. Many aspirants are, therefore, insisting that it’s the turn of the South to produce the next governor, but Garo, who is also from Kano North, is said to be the governor’s choice. Many stakeholders are said to be uncomfortable with Ganduje’s choice. A member of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Sanusi Bature, who is an aspirant for the House of Representatives, said the governor would not be able to produce his successor because both the APC and PDP would lose the election. “Never again will any politician be allowed to deceive or pull the wool over the eyes of the Kano electorate. The APC leadership disappointed the good people of Kano, who earlier gave them the mandate and failed to deliver the dividends of democracy as anticipated. For now, the NNPP will take over the reins of power in Kano come 2023,” he stated.

Taraba State

In Taraba State, Governor Darius Ishaku had during the last PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Jalingo, the state capital, told party members through his deputy, Mr. Haruna Manu that the northern zone should be allowed to produce his successor since it last produced the governor in 2007. Though the governor did not mention any name, some people close to him said the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Joseph Kunini, and a member of the House of Representatives, Danladi Baido, were his preferred aspirants. An aide to the governor, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “We have not been officially informed to mobilise delegates for Kunini, but we understand that’s Ishaku’s preferred successor. I think the governor is confused as to who to support, because of the pressure on him. “At the end of the day, when they go to see General T. Y. Danjuma sometime next month, a preferred aspirant will emerge and we will all work for the person.” Meanwhile, the southern zone, where Ishaku hails from is threatening to support someone from the zone or he (the governor) should forfeit his senatorial ambition. Most people in the zone are of the view that the governor should allow the southern zone to produce his successor, having waited for a long to produce the governor since the creation of the state in 1991. But the member representing the Donga/Takum/Usaa Federal Constituency from the southern zone, disagreed with the position, saying it had never been an issue of one side waiting patiently for its turn and getting it on a platter. “It will be better for us to make some compromise in the interest of our party, the PDP, rather than scatter the party because of this issue. There is no indication that if the governor is from your place, you will be better off than others,” he stated.

Rivers State

In Rivers State, it is still unclear the aspirant that is being supported by Governor Nyesom Wike, but there are strong indications that he is tilting towards the state’s Accountant-General, whom he is said to have a close relationship with. Four cabinet members, including the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, have expressed interest in the top job and have resigned their appointments. Some other bigwigs in the APC have also shown interest to deliver the state for their party. Rivers State comprises of two main political blocs – the Riverine and Upland blocs. The Riverine comprises the Kalabaris, Okirikans, Ibanis, Andonis and some other groups, while the Upland comprises the Ikwerres, Ogonis, Ekpeyes, Oyigbos, Etches and the Ogbas. Dr Peter Odili who hails from Ndoni which according to this arrangement, falls into the Upland area, ran for governor under stiff competition from a former SSG in the person of Chief Ebenezer Isokariari who hails from Kalabari. In 2007, Celestine Omehia, an Ikwerre, which according to this arrangement, belongs to the Upland area, was elected without an uproar from other ethnic groups. Although his election was upturned and his cousin Rotimi Amaechi was declared winner, it still remained within the Ikwerre ethnic nationality. Also in 2025, Wike from the Ikwerre ethnic nationality became the governor. Based on this argument, the upland has held sway for more than 15 years now, which looks rather unfair to the Riverine. This happens to be the argument of the Kalabaris who fall under the Riverine.

Katsina State

In Katsina State, there is agitation from Katsina North that the zone has not produced the governor before and should be allowed this time. The incumbent, Aminu Masari, has, however, not shown a preference for any aspirant. A Daura-based lawyer, Ado Lalu, said despite having the highest number of local governments at 12, the zone should be allowed to produce Masari’s successor. The Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in the state, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdullahi, however, believed that more emphasis should be placed on the quality of the next governor than zoning. Masari recently declared publicly in a statement by his Director-General, New Media, Al-Amin Isa, that the APC had not zoned the governorship position to any part of the state. The aspirants include the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Mustapha Inuwa; the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu; the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Faruk Jobe; the Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Dangiwa; and the Director-General, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, Dikko Radda. The defection of the senator representing the Katsina North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ahmed Baba-Kaita, from the APC to the PDP is also believed to add new intrigues to the contest. Other aspirants in the PDP include Alhaji Salisu Majigiri, and the party’s candidate in the 2019 election, Senator Yakubu Lado. The Katsina and Daura emirates are believed to have a strong influence on political choices in the state.

Niger State

In Niger State, the seat is said to have been zoned to Niger South, comprising eight local governments, and no fewer than 15 aspirants from the zone have indicated interest to become the next governor of the state. The aspirants include Governor Sani Bello’s deputy, Ahmed Ketso, and the Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar. It is unclear who the governor is supporting, but sources in government said he might support Abubakar.

Plateau State

In Plateau State, it is also not yet clear who will succeed Governor Simon Lalong, even though more than 30 aspirants, who have so far declared their interest to contest the election come from the Plateau Central Senatorial District, where power is expected to shift to after the tenure of the incumbent, who comes from the South. The aspirants include a serving Permanent Secretary, Sunday Biggs; a former Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bagudu Hirse; a former local government chairman, Caleb Mutfwang; an ex-Secretary to the State Government, Prof Shedrack Best; Mr Aminu Jonathan; Mr Satu Jatau; a former governorship aspirant, Alex Ladan; and a retired military officer, Brig.-Gen. John Sura. At the restoration of democracy in 1999, the governorship slot was zoned to the Plateau Central District and Senator Joshua Dariye was elected governor of the state. He served for two consecutive terms of eight years. After him, the position was zoned to Plateau North in 2007 where Senator Jonah Jang, who clinched the ticket and won election as governor, was in the saddle also for two terms. But an attempt by Governor Jang to circumvent the unwritten zoning arrangement backfired, leading to the loss of the state by the PDP to the APC. Jang had moved to install a successor from his senatorial district in violation of the zoning principle. The decision was met with stiff resistance from all parts of the state, including the people of Plateau North who would have benefitted from the decision. The protest votes that followed led to the victory of Lalong from the southern part of the state.

Kebbi State

There is an emerging political crisis in Kebbi State with the declaration of interest by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to run for the governorship of the state and succeed Governor Atiku Bagudu. Malami and the governor are from the same Kebbi Central Senatorial District and the people of the southern senatorial district have said it is their turn to produce the next governor of the state. The interesting part of Kebbi State is that the rotation is not among the senatorial districts but among the emirate councils in the state. And there are emirates in the state, which include Argungu, Yauri, Gwandu and Zuru. Zuru Emirate which is under the kebbi south is agitating for the governorship position on the point that it is the only emirate not to have produced a governor of the state since its creation in 1991. Previous democratically elected governors were Alhaji Abubakar Musa from Yauri Emirate (1992 to 1993); Adamu Aliero from Gwandu (1999 to 2007), Saidu Usman Dakingari from Gwandu Emirate (2007 to 2015) and the incumbent Atiku Bagudu from Gwandu Emirate. Dakingari, though from Gwandu Emirate belongs to Kebbi North senatorial district (Argungu Emirate) which comprises Argungu, Augie, Arewa, Dandi and Suru Local Government Areas. The contention of critics of the agitation of the Zuru people who inhabit the Southern senatorial zone with the people of Yauri is that their Southern senatorial zone benefited from the governorship through the first democratically elected governor of the state in 1992. The contention against Zuru and the Southern senatorial district is especially strong from the Central senatorial district which presently harbours a number of very active gubernatorial hopefuls.

Sokoto State

In Sokoto State, there is increasing clamour for the people of Sokoto East Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state. Though there is no written zoning arrangement in the state like every other state in the country there is an informal zoning gentlemen’s agreement for the zone to succeed Governor Aminu Tambuwal in 2023. However, no major party has closed their nomination to non-Easterners as of yet. But political actors in the zoning are reaching out to other zones to allow the zoning arrangement which started since the advent of democracy in the country, especially since the return of democracy in 1999 to continue. The arrangement started with the former governor of the state, Attahiru Bafarawa in 1999, who is from the Eastern zone of the state and he governed the state for eight years. He was succeeded by Aliyu Wamakko who is from the North and he too led the state for eight years and the present Governor Tambuwal who is from the Southern part of the state would be concluding his second term in 2023.

