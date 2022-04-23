News

2023: Sule Lamido dismisses PDP Northern concensus candidates’ report

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has said the Northern stakeholders were yet to take a position on concensus candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 election.

It had been widely reported a few days ago that two prominent people had been adopted as concensus candidates for the party.

But a statement personally signed by the former governor and released on Saturday, Lamido said: “The attention of key stakeholders of the PDP in the Northern State is drawn to reports in the Media that some Northern Elders have shortlisted two of our prominent and deserving aspirants as consensus PDP Presidential Candidates.

“Having widely consulted Party Leaders across the 19 Northern States and FCT, it is hereby stated to our teeming Party members and the general public that what is reported in the Media is only the personal opinion of those who issued the statement and not the position of the PDP members in the North!

“Discussions are ongoing with ALL the aspirants in our Party with a view to having a National Consensus if possible or atleast working towards having a smooth acrimony free National Convention.

“The position of the Northern Elders is not only injurious to the North but equally injurious to the Northern Aspirants!”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Abducted OOU students regain freedom

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago- Iwoye who were abducted by gunmen have regained their freedom days after their abduction. Police authorities in Ogun State yesterday confirmed the release of the students to Channels Television on Tuesday night. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, noted that the […]
News Top Stories

Senate orders AGF to recover N76bn drawn illegally by INEC, Army, others

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate has ordered the Office Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) to recover N76 billion drawn illegally from the national coffers by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigerian Army and other agencies. The money was drawn from 25 percent Husked Rice Levy, 1 Percent Comprehension Import Supervision Scheme (CISS) Pool levy, 15 percent […]
News

Social Media Bill : CSOs attack NASS, allege lawmakers endorsing tyranny

Posted on Author Reporter

  Caleb Onwe, Abuja Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Wednesday, again blasted members of the 9th Senate over the controversial Social Media Bill. While condemning the alleged moves by the lawmakers to secretly pass the bill into law despite the public outcry, they accused the lawmakers subtly endorsing tyrannical regime in Nigeria. The group, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica