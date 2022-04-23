2023: Sule Lamido dismisses PDP Northern concensus candidates’ report

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has said the Northern stakeholders were yet to take a position on concensus candidates for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 election.

It had been widely reported a few days ago that two prominent people had been adopted as concensus candidates for the party.

But a statement personally signed by the former governor and released on Saturday, Lamido said: “The attention of key stakeholders of the PDP in the Northern State is drawn to reports in the Media that some Northern Elders have shortlisted two of our prominent and deserving aspirants as consensus PDP Presidential Candidates.

“Having widely consulted Party Leaders across the 19 Northern States and FCT, it is hereby stated to our teeming Party members and the general public that what is reported in the Media is only the personal opinion of those who issued the statement and not the position of the PDP members in the North!

“Discussions are ongoing with ALL the aspirants in our Party with a view to having a National Consensus if possible or atleast working towards having a smooth acrimony free National Convention.

“The position of the Northern Elders is not only injurious to the North but equally injurious to the Northern Aspirants!”

