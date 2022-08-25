News

2023: Support group insists Tinubu’ll defeat Atiku, Obi

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a support group campaigning for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Think Tinubu Movement (TTM), has boasted that their principal would defeat candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Director General of the group, Chief Segun Afolorunikan, said 2023 presidential election was a time for Nigerians to choice between electing men of empty words and a man full of innovation, technological and infrastructural provision know-how.

Afolorunikan charged Nigerians to consider the issues of the scandalous level of unemployment, the state of insecurity, the pervasive official corruption, which has impoverished millions of Nigerian people. He also added that the inability of past government to revive the deteriorating state of the economy, infrastructural deficits at the federal level, and a perpetual shortage of electricity, among many others when they cast their votes. He said: “As it had been identified, the bane of our problems is our inability to elect a credible and purposeful leader that would rescue this country from imminent collapse.

“Nigeria in the past years has been described as, not a failing nation, but a failed Nation. “As the situation stands in our country today, we have a decision to make. “We must decide whether men of empty words and promises would be better than a man of wisdom, a man full of innovation, technological and infrastructural provision know-how. “One thing is certain the best is yet to come from the man Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a man whom many of his admirers love to call “The Awaiting President’ because he has an unfinished business in the political evolution of this great country. In the almost 35 years of Tinubu’s involvement in the country’s political firmament, he has stayed true to his beliefs and ideology.

 

Our Reporters

