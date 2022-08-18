2023: Support Group worries over insecurity

Our Correspondent

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political support group has expressed concerns over the security situation in the country, saying the development has the potential of affecting the fortunes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), if not addressed holistically.

The group, which operates under the canopy of APC Justice and Unity Forum (APC-JUF), however, expressed confidence in the capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari to tame the state of insecurity before next year’s elections.

In a statement, Thursday, the group appealed to President Buhari to rejig the nation’s security apparatus, in order to restore absolute peace and order in the country.

The APC-JUF said Nigerians were waiting impatiently to express their anger against their party at the coming 2023 general elections hence the president must act swiftly to their demands to save their party of the looming electoral defeat.

The statement reads in part: “Given the worsening insecurity bedeviling our country in the face of huge sums of money that has been so far injected into our security forces, we, the members of APC support group under the aegis of APC Justice and Unity Forum, wish to demand that new hands be tried for fresh ideas and strategies.

“Because we know that our dear President is serious about conducting the 2023 general elections, we urge him to pay serious attention to tackling security challenges ahead of the much anticipated national exercise.

“The reality on ground is that our country especially the North, where the President comes from, is contending with serious security challenges, and urgent steps must be taken to redress the balance.

“We wish to make it clear to the president that the current insecurity may have negative effect on our party’s chances during the forthcoming general elections, unless something was done urgently.

“With committed and hard working officers, the insecurity can be surmounted in a matter of months.

“We, therefore, call on the National Chairman of our great party, the APC, governors, the Senate President and the Speaker of House of Representatives, to as a matter of urgent national importance, advise the President to immediately rejig the security architecture in the interest of Nigeria and the fortune of our great party in the 2023 general elections.”

