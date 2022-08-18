News

2023: Support Group worries over insecurity

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Our Correspondent

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a political support group has expressed concerns over the security situation in the country, saying the development has the potential of affecting the fortunes of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), if not addressed holistically.

The group, which operates under the canopy of APC Justice and Unity Forum (APC-JUF), however, expressed confidence in the capacity of President Muhammadu Buhari to tame the state of insecurity before next year’s elections.

In a statement, Thursday, the group appealed to President Buhari to rejig the nation’s security apparatus, in order to restore absolute peace and order in the country.

The APC-JUF said Nigerians were waiting impatiently to express their anger against their party at the coming 2023 general elections hence the president must act swiftly to their demands to save their party of the looming electoral defeat.

The statement reads in part: “Given the worsening insecurity bedeviling our country in the face of huge sums of money that has been so far injected into our security forces, we, the members of APC support group under the aegis of APC Justice and Unity Forum, wish to demand that new hands be tried for fresh ideas and strategies.

“Because we know that our dear President is serious about conducting the 2023 general elections, we urge him to pay serious attention to tackling security challenges ahead of the much anticipated national exercise.

“The reality on ground is that our country especially the North, where the President comes from, is contending with serious security challenges, and urgent steps must be taken to redress the balance.

“We wish to make it clear to the president that the current insecurity may have negative effect on our party’s chances during the forthcoming general elections, unless something was done urgently.

“With committed and hard working officers, the insecurity can be surmounted in a matter of months.

“We, therefore, call on the National Chairman of our great party, the APC, governors, the Senate President and the Speaker of House of Representatives, to as a matter of urgent national importance, advise the President to immediately rejig the security architecture in the interest of Nigeria and the fortune of our great party in the 2023 general elections.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Emefiele gets court order to retain position

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

A Kwale High Court in Delta State has granted an order that restrained the Board of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from evicting Mr. Godwin Emiefele as CBN Governor for seeking an elective position. The application, which was filed on May 5 this year was grantedbyJusticeD.CMaidoh. This came barely […]
News Top Stories

2023: Babalola advises Nigerians to consider age, health, others in choosing leaders

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Aare Afe Babalola, has advised Nigerians to consider age, health, education, sound knowledge of current affairs, work ethics and experience in choosing the next president of the country. Babalola in a statement said he is compelled to advise the Nigerian […]
News

Study links high fat diet to body clock imbalance

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United Kingdom (UK) and Poland have found out that a high-fat diet disturbs the body clock in the brain that normally controls satiety, which is the state of having more than enough and leadingtoover- eatingandobesity. The findings of a new study published in ‘The Journal of Physiology,’ established a link between consuming […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica