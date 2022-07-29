2023: Support groups promise to deliver Tinubu as next president

The National Coalition Support Groups for Tinubu (NCSGT) has promised to deliver the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu as the next president of the country. Speaking at the national meeting of the group in Lagos, the director general of the group, Francis Omotayo, said Tinubu is the hope for the nation’s survival and would restore Nigeria’s lost glory globally. Omotayo said the APC presidential candidate would unite all major interests and ethnic groups which have lost faith in present-day Nigeria.

He said: “Tinubu has the ability to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and so, he would proffer solutions to the myriads of problems facing the country. I’m bold to say that Asiwaju would turn around the country’s socio-economic and political situations of this country if given the opportunity to be the next president of Nigeria. “This body no doubt believes Tinubu is the solution to all the long sufferings of Nigerians and our presidential candidate would be committed to the survival of Nigeria from the rupture. Also, his emergence as the next president would enable Nigerians to experience freedom from poverty, insecurity and unemployment.

“My people in NCSGT, I plead with you to join hands together in achieving our singular aim of ensuring that our principal becomes the president of Nigeria in 2023. No doubt you would face persecution, antagonism, discouragement and verbal attacks, especially on social media, I plead that you don’t yield to such propaganda to shift your attention off your commitments from this crusade.” On his part, the founder of the group, Prince Remi Olunaike, said that the group has members across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). He stated that the group has Diaspora members. Olunaike said: “The target of this gathering is to achieve at least 20 million votes for Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election. It is possible because we have members everywhere and in this meeting today we have at least members from 20 states

