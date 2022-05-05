2023: Suswam faces battle as ex-Ortom’s CoS joins Senate race

Governor Samuel Ortom’s ex- Chief of Staff (CoS) Pastor Terwase Orbunde’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest the Benue North East senatorial election in 2023 could potentially affect Senator Gabriel Suswam’s chances of retaining his seat in the National Assembly. According to sources, his popularity will make things difficult for former governor Suswam, who is eyeing another term. Orbunde from Kwande Local Government Area, who resigned last year to contest the 2023 governorship poll, lost out due to the zoning arrangement favouring Vandeikya LGA.

But some people in Kwande, aggrieved over the inability of the council to produce Ortom’s successor are allegedly backing Orbunde for Senate. As part of the move to snatch the position from Suswam, Orbunde on Monday registered as an APC member at Ajio, headquarters of Mbaketsa council ward in Shangev- Ya district of Kwande. Sources told New Telegraph that the former Chief of Staff “is making serious consultations to join the senatorial race for the zone to put the rug off the feet of Suswam”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...