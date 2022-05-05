News

2023: Suswam faces battle as ex-Ortom’s CoS joins Senate race

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen Comment(0)

Governor Samuel Ortom’s ex- Chief of Staff (CoS) Pastor Terwase Orbunde’s defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC) to contest the Benue North East senatorial election in 2023 could potentially affect Senator Gabriel Suswam’s chances of retaining his seat in the National Assembly. According to sources, his popularity will make things difficult for former governor Suswam, who is eyeing another term. Orbunde from Kwande Local Government Area, who resigned last year to contest the 2023 governorship poll, lost out due to the zoning arrangement favouring Vandeikya LGA.

But some people in Kwande, aggrieved over the inability of the council to produce Ortom’s successor are allegedly backing Orbunde for Senate. As part of the move to snatch the position from Suswam, Orbunde on Monday registered as an APC member at Ajio, headquarters of Mbaketsa council ward in Shangev- Ya district of Kwande. Sources told New Telegraph that the former Chief of Staff “is making serious consultations to join the senatorial race for the zone to put the rug off the feet of Suswam”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Elumelu: UBA didn’t fund OML 17 acquisition

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Mr. Tony Elumelu, yesterday said the United Bank for Africa (UBA) did not fund the acquisition of oil mining licence (OML) 17. Speaking in an interview on Arise TV yesterday, Elumelu, who also serves as chairman of UBA, Transcorp and Heirs Holdings, said UBA did not participate in the acquisition of […]
News

HoCSF deploys newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan, has deployed the four newly sworn-in Permanent Secretaries. Ibrahim Shehu, Mary Ada Ogbe, Kaxhillom Sanfli Daju and Beatrice Ejofame Jedu-Agba were sworn-in yesterday by President Muhammmadu Buhari ahead of the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC). A circular, HCSF/248/11/253, signed by […]
News

APC chairman: Zulum drums support for Akume

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, his fellow governors and other stakeholders in the party to support the candidature of the Minister for Intergovernmental Affairs, Senator George Akume as the next All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman. He said: “As the Executive Governor of Borno State, who believes in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica