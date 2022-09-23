2023: S’West APC spokespersons congratulate Akeredolu

The State Publicity Secretaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West geopolitical zone have congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, on his appointment as the South-West Coordinator for the Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council. In a statement by the secretary of the conference of APC publicity secretaries in South-West Zone, Alex Kalejaye, commended the appointment of the Ondo State Governor as the Zonal Director General for the Asiwaju-Shettima Presidential Campaign.

The group also promised to cooperate with the Zonal Director General, and other stakeholders to ensure overwhelming victory of the party in the South West in the forthcoming elections. It said: “We acknowledge the vocal and consistent push for the party to zone the presidency to the Southern Nigeria by Arakunrin Akeredolu and all other governors and party leaders from the zone.” The spokespersons called for issue-based campaigns, devoid of fake news and hate speech, to enhance peace and harmonious relationship among ethnic leaders and stakeholders across board in the overall interest of Nigeria. To steer its affairs, the meeting unanimously endorsed the spokesman for APC in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, as the Zonal Coordinator, while Alex Kalejaye of Ondo State will serve as the secretary.

