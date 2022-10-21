2023: S’West, N’Central artisans back Tinubu

Artisans in the South West and North Central have declared their support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The promised to mobilise for the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket to ensure their victory during the election. Speaking at the meeting in Akure, the President General of the United Artisan’s Group in Ondo State, Komolafe Daisi, lauded the South West Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his support. He explained artisans in the two zones decided to come together under the umbrella body of the Artisan’s Association of Nigeria (AAN) to work with Akeredolu to ensure the success of the Tinubu/ Shettima joint ticket.

Daisi said: “Our coming together is to make sure we work with you as the Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Group for the South West in making sure our candidate Bola Tinubu becomes the President next year.” In their separate goodwill messages, the President of the Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans, Alhaji Nurudeen Buhari, and his counterpart from Kwara State, Alhaji Jimoh Adeshina, who commended Akeredolu for providing leadership for the South West and the country at large, also assured him of their readiness to give in their best for the overwhelming victory of Bola Tinubu.

Akeredolu, appreciated them for their belief in the Nigerian project, describing their support as a sign of good things to come. Akeredolu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, said Tinubu/ Shettima joint ticket is a collective project which everybody must support for a better Nigeria.

