News

2023: S’West, N’Central artisans back Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Artisans in the South West and North Central have declared their support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. The promised to mobilise for the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket to ensure their victory during the election. Speaking at the meeting in Akure, the President General of the United Artisan’s Group in Ondo State, Komolafe Daisi, lauded the South West Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council and Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu for his support. He explained artisans in the two zones decided to come together under the umbrella body of the Artisan’s Association of Nigeria (AAN) to work with Akeredolu to ensure the success of the Tinubu/ Shettima joint ticket.

Daisi said: “Our coming together is to make sure we work with you as the Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Group for the South West in making sure our candidate Bola Tinubu becomes the President next year.” In their separate goodwill messages, the President of the Lagos State Council of Tradesmen and Artisans, Alhaji Nurudeen Buhari, and his counterpart from Kwara State, Alhaji Jimoh Adeshina, who commended Akeredolu for providing leadership for the South West and the country at large, also assured him of their readiness to give in their best for the overwhelming victory of Bola Tinubu.

Akeredolu, appreciated them for their belief in the Nigerian project, describing their support as a sign of good things to come. Akeredolu, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Mr Dare Aragbaiye, said Tinubu/ Shettima joint ticket is a collective project which everybody must support for a better Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari seeks increased trade, says Nigeria recorded $1.6bn exports to US in 2020

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has described the United States as Nigeria’s main trading partner and one of the nation’s most important diplomatic partners, underscoring the need for concerted efforts to increase the volume of bilateral trade. The President said this at a meeting with the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) at the […]
News Top Stories

WTO: Coast clear for Okonjo-Iweala as Korean minister quits race

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The coast is now clear for Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala to clinch the job of the Director- General(D-G) of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) after South Korea’s candidate quit the race. According to a statement from South Korea’s Trade ministry on Friday, the country’s Trade Minister, Yoo Myung-hee, ended her campaign to lead the WTO […]
News

2023: I’m not desperate for political positions, says Aregbesola

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has said he does not belong in the class of politicians who run up and down to pursue political ambitions. Aregbesola spoke on Tuesday, at a virtual colloquium with the theme: Africa: Interrogating the Leadership Questions which was organised by a Lagos-based media consulting organisation, Proumou Media Consulting. The minister, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica