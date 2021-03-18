News

2023: S’West PDP youths root for Wike’s presidency

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

No fewer than 5, 000 Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) youths in the South-West states have given nods to presidential ambition of River State Governor, Nyesom Wike. The youths in their large numbers urged leadership of the PDP to pick the governor as running mate for its presidential candidate. The PDP youths said Wike’s choice would be a perfect arrangement that would put the party in good stead to wrestle power from the All Progressive Congress in the forthcoming 2023 elections. In a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti and signed by the Convener, Comrade. Akeem Adebomojo, the youths under the auspices of the South West Youths Coalition (SWYC), said that Wike remained the best material given the realities of the last presidential polls and current indices in the polity.

The statement reads: “We urge our great party to ensure that Governor Nyelson Wike is fielded as a Vice-Presidential candidate and running mate to whoever emerges the presidential candidate come 2023. “We came to this conclusion after a painstaking consideration of the indices that led to the party’s defeat in the 2019 Presidential election despite the glaring failure of the Buhari/APC led administration.

“Looking at the geographical spread of our party today, South South is the only zone out of the six geopolitical zones of the federation that is totally PDP. “Also, there is no gainsaying that Governor Wike has done excellently well in Rivers State such that he has been able to relegate the APC to the precipice which the unfortunate party really belongs. “Aside the fact that Rivers State is religiously PDP, the unprecedented, admirable and sterling performance of Governor Wike has endeared the hearts of many Nigerians to the ‘general’ of the PDP and placed the South South as a stronghold of our great party.”

Our Reporters

