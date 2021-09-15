2023: S’West Youth endorse Yahaya Bello for presidency

As the 2023 general elections are fast approaching, some youths in the South Western part of the country have endorsed the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello as the next President of the country.

The youths, who tagged themselves as; “GYB2PYB Support Group (Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello) said it was time for the youth to take over the mantle of the leadership of the country.

Speaking at a programme to announce the endorsement of Governor Bello in Lagos, the Director-General of the group, Mr Oladele John Nihi said that the youth were ready to support Yahaya Bello with their votes in 2023.

John Nihi stated that Bello was needed in the country to replicate what he has done on development, youth empowerment and security in Kogi State in Nigeria.

“We are here today to endorse Yahaya Bello as the next President of Nigeria in 2023. I want to encourage all the Nigerian youths to give him their votes when the time comes,” he said.

The coordinator of GYB2PYB in Lagos State, Miss Gloria Benson said that the day was historical for the youth in the South West, adding that the cabinet member of Governor Bello was 75 to 80 per cent youths.

Also, the coordinator of the group in Osun State, Ambassador Henry Oyebade said Bello had the capacity to rule the country, while that of Ogun State, Asimiyu Arisekola said that Bello wanted to bring his promise into reality.

The special guest of honour at the event, and Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Mr Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku said that Kogi State is today governed by youths 100 per cent, and that God has helped Yahaya Bello as he became Governor at the age of 40.

