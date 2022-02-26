2023: S’West youths storm Lagos, back Yahaya Bello for president

Thousands of youths from across the six states of the South-West, yesterday, converged on Lagos to draw the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, out to contest the 2023 presidential election.

The youths, who insisted that it was Bello or no other person for President in 2023, vowed to rewrite what they described as “Nigeria’s political history” of “recycling old, tired politicians”, saying that they were ready to also disgrace money bags with their money.

The youths, who disclosed this under the umbrella of Rescue Nigeria Mission, said, like their counterparts in the Northern states, they were ready to mobilise heavily for the Kogi State Governor no matter what happens within his party, the All Progressives Congress.

The coordinator of the youths in the South-West, Shola Saheed, said, “We are excited today that all our youths are keying in. As we speak today, over 20 million youths (PVC holders), at home and abroad, are already actively involved in the struggle to install our own, Governor Yahaya Bello, as President. Others are already trooping in.

“We are set to rewrite political history of Nigeria. We will not listen to ‘Baba sope’, we will collect their billions if they bring it, but we assure you, we will put Yahaya Bello there with our numbers. Don’t ask me how we will do it. Just watch and see how we would rescue this nation resolutely and peacefully.”

The youths said their involvement in politics was not tied to any political party, noting that with the capacity Governor Bello had displayed in Kogi State and within his party, they would queue behind him to rescue Nigeria.

“Mark today’s date. This is the Lagos declaration of Nigerian youths for Yahaya Bello. We will say we said so after his inauguration in 2023,” he noted.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, who was invited to witness the South-West declaration, thanked the youths for their unflinching support for his principal and promised that he would not let them down on the call on him to contest.

He said, “Governor Yahaya Bello is the face of the youth in the Nigerian government system. Kogi State is the centre of Nigeria, being the only state bordering 10 states, including the FCT. Governor Yahaya Bello came on board as governor and governed Kogi State without a porous border.

“The economy and IGR of Kogi State tripled within the short period. Such a man who has been able to transform the economy of Kogi State, unite the people and fix security issues in record time is the man Nigeria needs.”

“The South-West youths of Nigeria are here in Lagos to call for a replication of what is happening in Kogi State in the larger Nigeria. Thank you for standing by the truth. Only the truth can address the challenges of Nigeria,” he noted.

