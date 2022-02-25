2023: S’West’s ‘Third Force’ adopts ADC, vows to enthrone good governance

Miffed by the dismal performance of the present crop of political leaders in Nigeria, some stakeholders in the South West have agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The displeased Nigerians – who in a meeting held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital – described themselves as the Third Force, believe that both the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are absolutely clueless and totally bereft of ideas. In a communiqué issued yesterday, the group said that they had weighed the two leading parties and discovered that none of them was capable of changing the situation in the country. Based on this, the South West coordinators – Rasak Eyiowuawi; Ismail Ajewunmi (Oyo); Dr Idowu Omidiji (Osun); Adelanwa Mate (Ogun); Segun Oloruntobi (Ondo); Adeniyi Ojo (Ekiti) and Dr Stephen Omitogun (Lagos), and others in attendance – agreed to adopt the ADC and have begun an aggressive membership drive. They said the lack of ideas was the reason for the abnormalities which they said had made the leaders to completely fail the Nigerian people.

The communiqué read in part: “To address this present state of political social and economic quagmire, therefore, these brilliant minds resolved that there is need to put in place a very viable, virile and vibrant opposition platform that will henceforth begin to engage the present two political parties majorly on the type of policies and programmes they roll out to our people, which to a greater extent, have not made any meaningful or significant impact on the lives of our people.

“This platform, gradually would metamorphose into a political movement that would sensitise, orientate and educate the Nigerian masses on what they need to know about series of political lies, propaganda, intrigues, shenanigans that had so far been played on their psyche, especially in the area of petrol subsidy, poor electricity supply, state of insecurity in the state, the issue of unemployment among our youth, and so on. “To achieve the aforementioned, therefore, members of this forum, therefore, collectively agreed on the following resolutions: “That there is a need to raise the awareness/consciousness of the populace, especially at this period, when the election is fast approaching; that each state in the federation should as a matter of urgency put in place a visible active and functional structure that will attract the youths, market women, artisans, academics, and professionals, among others, within the next 21 days.”

