News

2023: Sylva, Ayade obtain APC presidential form

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, yesterday obtained the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form to contest the 2023 presidential election. A northern solidarity group bought the form for Sylva, with a group of sup porters buying the form for Ayade. Addressing his supporters while accepting the form in Abuja, Ayade said having governed Cross Rivers well he would do the same for the country. Speaking after purchasing the form, spokesman for the northern group Suleiman Abdullahi, said Sylva has a better chance of winning both the ticket and the presidential election, hence they are supporting him. Abdullahi said: “We picked up this presidential nomination form to surprise the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to contest the presidency, which we found him capable to do. We are his fans from the northern part of Nigeria. “Nigerians can see from his antecedents from the state level to the federal level that he has garnered necessary experience and he is well accepted across the country. So we know that his chances of winning the ticket of the APC is brighter.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Abia at 30: We’ve not failed our founding fathers –Ikpeazu

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu on Friday, during his broadcast on the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state, said that signs are available that the state has not failed her founding fathers. The Governor said that Abia founding fathers had lofty ambitions for her; from the push for her creation and added […]
News

Uniabuja staff, family regain freedom

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced the rescue of abducted staff of the University of Abuja (Uniabuja) by a joint team of security operatives. Saturday Telegraph re-ports that gunmen suspected to be bandits invaded the university’s staff quarters on Tuesday, abducting some lecturers, including Professors Bassey Ubom, and Obanza Malam. The development […]
News

Edo: APC leaders bicker over caretaker committee’s slot

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

The leadership of the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is poised for war over claims of authentic factions that will dissolve into a caretaker committee in the state. The move for the caretaker committee is in line with the latest decisions of the National Executive Committee of the APC and its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica