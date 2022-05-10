2023: Sylva, Ayade obtain APC presidential form

Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, yesterday obtained the N100 million All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form to contest the 2023 presidential election. A northern solidarity group bought the form for Sylva, with a group of sup porters buying the form for Ayade. Addressing his supporters while accepting the form in Abuja, Ayade said having governed Cross Rivers well he would do the same for the country. Speaking after purchasing the form, spokesman for the northern group Suleiman Abdullahi, said Sylva has a better chance of winning both the ticket and the presidential election, hence they are supporting him. Abdullahi said: “We picked up this presidential nomination form to surprise the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to contest the presidency, which we found him capable to do. We are his fans from the northern part of Nigeria. “Nigerians can see from his antecedents from the state level to the federal level that he has garnered necessary experience and he is well accepted across the country. So we know that his chances of winning the ticket of the APC is brighter.”
