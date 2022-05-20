2023: Tambuwal blames Jonathan for not signing restructuring bill

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday blamed former President Goodluck Jonathan for his inability to sign into law the resolutions of the 2014 national conference that recommended the restructuring of the country.

Tambuwal, who was in Akure, Ondo State, to woo delegates ahead of PDP’s primary election said the provision in the 2014 national conference, including devolution of power, restructuring and fiscal federalism, should have been signed into law by the immediate past president when the bill was presented to him. The former Speaker of the House of Representatives said the debate about restructuring should have ended if former President Jonathan has signed the constitutional amendment based on the 2014 conference into law. He said: “I understand the debate about restructuring, I understand the debate on devolution of power and I understand fiscal federalism.

” When I was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, we worked on constitution amendment, but former President Jonathan failed to sign the constitutional amendment into law. “I am the candidate to crush the All Progressives Congress(APC). Letuswork together to win the election, we shall return the good old days’ commodity boards.

