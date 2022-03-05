News

2023: Tambuwal is clear with his vision for Nigeria – Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a coalition of youth groups under the aegis of Nigerian Youths Forum, NYF have endorsed Sokoto state governor, Hon. Aminu Tambuwal as the next Nigerian leader.

The NYF made this known while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, March 4, 2022.

The convener of NYF, Comrade Elochukwu Agwu, stated that Tambuwal is a leader Nigerian Youths can easily relate, hence his endorsement by the coalition.

He further stated that the Sokoto state governor is “a detrabalized Nigerian, a bridge-builder and has a track record of excellence.”

Comrade Agwu said: “We are a coalition of over 50 youth groups drawn from all parts of the country.

“After deliberations in Abuja this week, we have come to the conclusion that of all the presidential aspirants who have so far declared for the 2023 presidency, one person who will protect our interest is Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal.

“We believe he is the right person to protect our future, and he has already displayed his interest in young Nigerians through the massive funding of education in his home state of Sokoto.

“We know Tambuwal and Tambuwal knows us. He is a young man like us. He is a detrabalized Nigerian, a bridge builder and a politician with a track record of excellence.”

Asked why the coalition did not settle for a southeast aspirant following the agitation from the region, Comrade Agwu said: “Nigeria has come of age. This is the 22st century. We cannot be talking of zoning when we are in dire need of a leader who will take us to the next level.

“It is time we quit the conversation around zoning and talk about competence, capability and past achievements.

“Furthermore, we need a young and energetic president who is ready for the rigours of the Office of The President and we believe Tambuwal fits the bill.”

Comrade Agwu also revealed that the forum has mapped put plans on how to sell the Tambuwal candidacy to the Nigerian people, especially the youths.

He said zonal coordinators have been appointed by the NYF to ensure that the Tambuwal presidency project is adopted at the grassroots level nationwide.

He tasked Nigerian Youths to join the collation as volunteers in their various states, stressing that “this is our own project and. It will benefit us all.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Slashed salary: Niger workers to proceed on indefinite strike

Posted on Author Daniel Atori Minna

Workers under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Niger State have been directed to embark on an indefinite strike effective 12 midnight today, December 1, 2020.     The labour unions in    the state hinged their decision to proceed on industrial action on the refusal […]
News

Adeboye finally speaks on TB Joshua’s death

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has sent his condolences to the family of Prophet T.B Joshua, the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations. On the morning of the resurrection, Adeboye believes he will meet Joshua at the feet of the Lord Jesus. Joshua passed […]
News Top Stories

Senate uncovers irregularities in N1.1 trn FG investments in financial institutions

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate has uncovered irregularities in the N1.1trillion Federal Government investments in Crown Agents Bank and some other financial institutions in the country.   Crown Agents Bank is a United Kingdom (UK) regulated provider of wholesale foreign exchange and crossborder payment services connected across frontier and emerging markets.   In the 2015 Auditor-General report, adopted […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica